Intrauterine Devices Market to Reach $4.4 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 3.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in the number of unplanned & unintended pregnancies, surge in incidences of unsafe abortion, and a rise in awareness regarding the use of the device drive the growth of the global intrauterine devices market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Intrauterine Devices Market By Type (Nonhormonal: Copper-containing IUD, Hormonal: Progestogen-releasing IUD), By Age Group (15-24 years, 25-34 years, 35-44 years, Above 44 years), By End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Community Health Care Centres, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global intrauterine devices industry was estimated at $3.0 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $4.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Determinants of growth-

Rise in the number of unplanned & unintended pregnancies, surge in incidences of unsafe abortion, and a rise in awareness regarding the use of the device drive the growth of the global intrauterine devices market. On the other hand, certain side effects associated with the devices impede the growth to some extent. However, growing inclination toward planned delayed pregnancy in the U.S. is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

A steep decline in the number of patient visits for contraception in hospitals impacted the global intrauterine devices market negatively, since the process is more of a physician-administered and physician-prescribed course.

However, the market has almost recovered by the last quarter of 2021.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 $ 4.4 billion Growth rate CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Country scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key companies profiled Bayer AG, CooperSurgical Inc, DKT International, Mona Lisa NV, Pregna International Limited, Prosan International BV, Abviee Inc, Eurogine, S.L., Viatris Inc, Mona Lisa N.V. Access Table PDF

The 25-34 years segment to dominate by 2031-

By application, the 25-34 years segment contributed to the lion's share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global intrauterine devices market. The same segment is also projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in concerns regarding adolescent sexual activities.

The hospitalssegment to maintain the lion's share-

By end-user, the hospitals segment held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global intrauterine devices market. The same segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.2% throughout the forecast period, due to rise in the number of patient visits for family planning.

Asia-Pacific garnered the major share in 2021-

By region, Asia-Pacific dominated in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global intrauterine devices market. The same region is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.6% throughout the forecast period. Increase in awareness about the benefits of using hormonal intrauterine devices, high prevalence of unwanted pregnancy, and favorable regulatory scenario across the region drives the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

DKT International

Mona Lisa NV

Bayer AG

Mona Lisa N.V .,

., Pregna International Limited

Prosan International BV

CooperSurgical Inc

Abviee Inc

Eurogine, S.L.

Viatris Inc

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the intrauterine devices market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing intrauterine devices market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the intrauterine devices market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global intrauterine devices market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Nonhormonal: Copper-containing IUD



Hormonal: Progestogen-releasing IUD

By Age Group

25-34 years



35-44 years



Above 44 years



15-24 years

By End User

Hospitals



Clinics



Community Health Care Centres



Others

By Region

North America



U.S. Intrauterine Devices Market





Canada Intrauterine Devices Market





Mexico Intrauterine Devices Market



Europe



Germany Intrauterine Devices Market





France Intrauterine Devices Market





U.K. Intrauterine Devices Market





Italy Intrauterine Devices Market





Spain Intrauterine Devices Market





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



Japan Intrauterine Devices Market





China Intrauterine Devices Market





Australia Intrauterine Devices Market





India Intrauterine Devices Market





South Korea Intrauterine Devices Market





Rest Of Asia Pacific



LAMEA



Brazil Intrauterine Devices Market





Saudi Arabia Intrauterine Devices Market





South Africa Intrauterine Devices Market





Rest of LAMEA

