Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed AmeraMex International (OTCQB: AMMX) ("the Company"), a company that sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. CEO of the Company, Lee Hamre, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Hamre began the interview by elaborating on the Company's background and current projects. "We went onto the market in 2006," said Hamre, adding that the Company buys and sells heavy equipment across multiple industries. "It is the used equipment, as well as the rental margins, that really generate revenue," he explained. "We currently have around 15 pieces of equipment out on rent right now, which generates somewhere in the neighborhood of $180,000 per month."

"We do our own repairs in our shop," he continued. "We are also exporting used machines to 57 different countries," said Hamre. "We are doing better every year than the year before."

"What led you to the decision of appointing Brian Hamre as the new President of the Company?," asked Copley. "He worked as a salesman for me for 22 years," said Hamre, before elaborating on Brian Hamre's background with the heavy equipment auctioning industry. "He brings a lot of exposure to new clients that we have not had access to," added Hamre. "It was time to bring new blood into the company, and my nephew was ready and willing to take over. I am going to stay on as a sales representative and do what I like to do, which is see my customers."

"How is 2022 shaping up for the company?," asked Copley. "Excellent, I think we will beat 2021," shared Hamre. "We are already at last year's totals," he added, noting that the Company currently has several additional projects in progress with the potential to increase sales even further.

The conversation then turned to the challenges of rising inflation and industry costs. "What is your company doing to mitigate these hurdles in today's market?," asked Copley. "The profits are fine, but we have had to increase our shop rate and we have increased our cost per mile when service trucks go out," explained Hamre. "We have to compensate for the change in costs, but everyone in our industry is doing the same thing."

To close the interview, Hamre elaborated on the Company's continued growth despite economic challenges and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their current and upcoming projects.

To hear Lee Hamre's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8123429-ameramex-international-discusses-appointment-of-new-president-brian-hamre-and-2022-growth-with.

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/.

About AmeraMex International

AmeraMex International sells, leases and rents heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries including construction, logistics, mining, and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience in heavy equipment sales and service. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if added information becomes available in the future.

Contact Details

Marty Tullio

+1 949-632-1900

marty@mccloudcommunications.com

Company Website

https://www.ammx.net

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131265