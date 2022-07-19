Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers Provides Summer Driving Safety Tips to Help the Public Stay Safe on the Road and Reduce Risk of Car Accident Injuries

BOWLING GREEN, KY / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / For many, summer travel and road trips are officially underway, which means there is more traffic and a higher chance of being injured in a car wreck. Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers has an experienced team ready to assist should injury in a car wreck occur; however, there are several tips to follow to decrease the risk of injury caused by careless mistakes or vehicle breakdowns.

The United States Department of Transportation has several tips before hitting the road this summer. One is to be cognizant of the drastic changes summer heat can cause as vehicles quickly heat up in the sun. Be cautious of leaving pets or children in a car unattended during the summer, as heatstroke is common and preventable. Additionally, increased temperatures can cause damage to car parts such as rubber belts and hoses, which could lead to an unexpected breakdown on the road.

Tire pressure can also fluctuate with increased heat and wear and tear during summer travel. A good rule when ensuring tires are appropriately inflated is to double-check your driver's manual for the appropriate psi or pounds per square inch. Additionally, be sure to assess your tire tread before taking any trips. Uneven wear on tires could mean a tire rotation is due. Most tires have a built-in wear bar indicator to help drivers determine when to replace tires on a vehicle.

Schedule an inspection for your vehicle before taking any summer trip and ask the mechanic to check fluid levels, battery viability, headlights, blinkers, and wiper blades - all of which could contribute to an accident if there are failures.

While vehicle maintenance in preparation for summer travel is essential, it is equally important to always utilize a seat belt when operating or driving a vehicle. Remember to buckle up every trip while also ensuring children's car seats and booster seats are sized appropriately. The National Highway and Travel Safety Administration has a detailed guide if parents have questions regarding children's seats in cars.

Before leaving for a trip, ensure your vehicle is stocked with emergency gear should a breakdown occur. This can include a first aid kit, cell phone charger, flashlight, jumper cables, emergency blankets/towels, basic repair tools like duct tape, and a map. Finally, stay alert, avoid risky behavior like operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and ensure your vehicle hasn't had any recent recalls.

Should a car wreck occur, report the accident immediately to the police, make your insurance agent aware, and carefully review your policy to understand your coverage. Seek emergency treatment and report your injuries to the investigating officer and any doctors, hospitals, and emergency rooms where you seek treatment. Also, hire an experienced personal injury lawyer who helps car accident victims for a living. Watch The 3 Most Important Things To Do Immediately After A Car Accident for more detailed information.

Hughes & Coleman has attorneys with extensive experience in personal injury law who have dedicated themselves to assisting Kentucky and Tennessee residents who have experienced severe injuries from auto accidents, big truck wrecks, motorcycle accidents, boating accidents and many other types of accidents. The Hughes & Coleman team assists clients with insurance adjusters' correspondence, helping to increase the value of their case so that clients get the most money possible. For decades, the Hughes & Coleman legal team has provided high-quality legal advice and has successfully represented thousands of clients recovering more than $1 billion for its clients in Kentucky and Tennessee.

Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers provides individualized and compassionate service to all clients. They recognize that clients are going through a difficult time seeking an attorney and that working with a trustworthy legal team is essential. The Hughes & Coleman lawyers take the time to explain legal options to clients and are available to answer questions at any time. They also make it a point to inform clients at every stage of their injury claim, so they don't feel lost or alone.

