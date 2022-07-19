WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Awarded More than $53.2 Million in Contracts During the Second Quarter of 2022

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Digital Billing & Analytics, and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced today that it was awarded more than $53.2 million in contracts during the second quarter of 2022.

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated: "In the second quarter of 2022, WidePoint saw more than 50 contractual actions including new awards, renewals, contract extensions and exercised option periods for our Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecom Expense Management (TEM) and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS) solutions. The quarter also reinforced the synergies across our divisions with cross-selling awards. Our focus on the commercial sector, with ITA taking the lead, is also producing contract wins and an expanding pipeline."

Highlights include:

33 actions under the DHS CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract including, among others: U.S. Department of Homeland Security Headquarters The U.S. Coast Guard (only includes funding for 2022) Transportation Security Administration U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Courts

ITaaS contract award for three years with a U.S. Financial Institution

ITaaS contract award for three years with an American professional organization dedicated to higher education

Jason Holloway, WidePoint's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, added: "WidePoint is excited by how DHS components are utilizing the CWMS 2.0 IDIQ contract. These organizations are providing new opportunities for our technology solutions. Q2 was also marked by increased interest in our IAM credentialing solutions. New pilot programs initiated in Q2 are underway; we are seeing that work come to fruition here in the third quarter."

