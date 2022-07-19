ProximaCRO: Inventing Tomorrow Podcast Launches Season 2: The F Word: Fundraising

A practical advice tool for early inventors to access to conversations with CEOs and inventors who succeeded in bringing their ideas to market

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Inventing Tomorrow Podcast, an inspirational podcast and educational platform for early inventors to gain insights, knowledge, and tips to translate their ideas into products that enrich the world, announced today the launch of season 2: The F Word: Fundraising.

"Each season of Inventing Tomorrow Podcast represents an important step in the process of bringing an idea to market," says Brandon Clements, producer. "We aim to give every person driven to build a better tomorrow the confidence, inspiration, and insight to bring their ideas to fruition."

A separate creative entity, Inventing Tomorrow Podcast is sponsored by Proxima Clinical Research, a company focused on breakthrough therapies and diagnostics. The podcast explores innovation in entertainment, technology, devices, and other cool inventions and their road to market. Hosts Kevin Coker and Isabella Schmitt welcome a variety of guests, all with one singular goal: Inventing a better tomorrow, together.

Season 2: The F Word: Fundraising topics include

Is my idea worth it?

Let's find investors!

Investor Relationships.

Houston Innovation.

Mergers and Acquisitions.

Roadblocks and Struggles.

With featured guests:

Darren Cooke

Advisory Chair, Bio Track, University of California, Berkeley Skydeck accelerator

Executive Director, Life Sciences Entrepreneurship Center, UC Berkeley

Paul Grand

CEO, MedTech Innovator

Giovanni Lauricella

CEO, Lifeblood Capital

Natalie Harms

Editor, Innovation Maps

Cindy Belardo

CEO, Sunny

"This is truly a labor of love. We want Inventing Tomorrow Podcast to display progress, innovation, and growth throughout time to truly become the podcast for all early inventors." says Clements.

To sponsor an episode or a season of Inventing Tomorrow Podcast, email Brandon@inventingtomorrowpodcast.com.

To listen in, visit InventingTomorrowPodcast.com, where seasons 1 and released episodes of 2 can be downloaded through Spotify, Apple podcasts, and Amazon Audio.

About Inventing Tomorrow Podcast

Inventing Tomorrow Podcast is an educational resource for emerging inventors to stay motivated along their journey to market. Sponsored by Proxima Clinical Research, a contract research organization with expertise in bringing hundreds of emerging companies to market, hosts Kevin Coker and Isabella Schmitt welcome a variety of guests with a singular goal: Inventing a better tomorrow, together. The inspirational podcast explores innovation in entertainment, technology, and devices. For more information, connect with us on LinkedIn @InventingTomorrowPodcast and Instagram at @inventing2morrow.

