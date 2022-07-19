Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Geht steil! - Neue Aktie, neue Chance: Rallye bereits losgetreten?
WKN: A2DGQ5 ISIN: SE0009268279 
19.07.22
5,955 Euro
+0,355
+6,34 %
ACCESSWIRE
19.07.2022 | 16:56
Smart Eye CFO Leaves in November 2022

GÖTEBORG, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Smart Eye (STO:SEYE) (OTC PINK:SMTEF) (FRA:SE9)

Smart Eye, the leading provider of Human Insight AI, announces that Anders Lyrheden has today resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue a new opportunity. The process for recruitment of a new CFO has been started. Anders Lyrheden, who has been Smart Eye's CFO since 2017, will stay in this position until November 1, 2022.

"During his time as CFO Anders has been of great importance to the growth of the company - from the start of production of the first car models powered with Smart Eye Driver Monitoring Systems, until today, when 14 car manufacturers are under contract and the company has established a strong and profitable research business area," says Martin Krantz, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye. "I want to thank Anders for a great partnership and his many valuable contributions to the exceptional development of the company. I wish him all the best for the future."

"Smart Eye is at an exciting inflection point with Driver Monitoring Systems being widely deployed at scale while Interior Sensing AI is gaining rapid market adoption. My time at Smart Eye has been one of the most fun and interesting jobs that I have ever had, and I am thankful to have been part of this innovative and important technology that is saving lives on the road every single day. It was not an easy decision to leave such a stimulating environment and talented team," says Anders Lyrheden.

For more information:

Martin Krantz, CEO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-329 26 98
Email: martin.krantz@smarteye.se

Anders Lyrheden, CFO Smart Eye AB
Phone: +46 70-320 96 95
Email: anders.lyrheden@smarteye.se

About Smart Eye

Smart Eye is the global leader in Human Insight AI, technology that understands, supports and predicts human behavior in complex environments. Bridging the gap between humans and machines for a safe and sustainable future.?
?
Today, our technology is embedded in next-generation vehicles, leading the way towards human-centric mobility through Driver Monitoring Systems and Interior Sensing solutions. Our Research Instruments offer unparalleled insights into Automotive, Aviation & Aerospace, Assistive Technology, Media & Marketing, Psychology and many more fields. Our subsidiary Affectiva is pioneering Emotion AI, connecting machine logic with human empathy to gain a deeper understanding of how consumers engage with their content, products and services, in automotive, media & entertainment, market research and beyond. Our subsidiary iMotions provides the world's leading biosensor software platform, that synchronizes data streams in real time from multiple sensors.

Smart Eye was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Sweden with offices in the US, UK, Germany, Denmark, Egypt, Singapore, China and Japan. A publicly traded company since 2016, our customers include NASA, Nissan, Boeing, Honeywell, Volvo, GM, BMW, Geely, Harvard University, over 1,300 research organizations around the world, 70% of the world's largest advertisers and 28% of the Fortune Global 500 companies.

Visit www.smarteye.ai for more information.

Visit our investor web for more financial information: http://www.corp.smarteye.se/en/

Smart Eye is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Erik Penser is Certified Adviser and can be reached at +46-8-463 8000 or certifiedadviser@penser.se.

Smart Eye CFO leaves in November 2022

https://www.accesswire.com/709063/Smart-Eye-CFO-Leaves-in-November-2022

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
