Smart Eye CFO leaves in November 2022

Smart Eye, the leading provider of Human Insight AI, announces that Anders Lyrheden has today resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer to pursue a new opportunity. The process for recruitment of a new CFO has been started. Anders Lyrheden, who has been Smart Eye's CFO since 2017, will stay in this position until November 1, 2022.

"During his time as CFO Anders has been of great importance to the growth of the company - from the start of production of the first car models powered with Smart Eye Driver Monitoring Systems, until today, when 14 car manufacturers are under contract and the company has established a strong and profitable research business area," says Martin Krantz, Founder and CEO of Smart Eye. "I want to thank Anders for a great partnership and his many valuable contributions to the exceptional development of the company. I wish him all the best for the future."

"Smart Eye is at an exciting inflection point with Driver Monitoring Systems being widely deployed at scale while Interior Sensing AI is gaining rapid market adoption. My time at Smart Eye has been one of the most fun and interesting jobs that I have ever had, and I am thankful to have been part of this innovative and important technology that is saving lives on the road every single day. It was not an easy decision to leave such a stimulating environment and talented team," says Anders Lyrheden.