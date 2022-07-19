Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2022) - Aloha Wealth Partners, a wealth management firm, is excited to announce new alternative solutions for individuals, businesses, and real estate investors. Aloha Wealth Partners founder and CEO, Skyler Stokes, says that "Every individual's situation is unique, and embracing and respecting their individuality is the brilliance that is humanity. Hence, getting to know one another on a personal level is paramount in forging a long term and trusting relationship. The emotions, circumstances and objectives differ for every client which helps guide their engagement when offering best in class services."





Investment Services for Individuals

The very first order of business is getting to better understand the clients' needs and determining their compatibility. If the alignment is right, the initial work includes tackling the finer nuances, starting with income and debt considerations. The team further delves into the risk profiles and insurance reviews, estate planning and family protection. The third layer involves a robust investment analysis, retirement needs, goals and tax considerations.

The team will then design an actionable, process-oriented financial plan. After the plan is put in place, Aloha's clients continue to work with the firm through their ongoing client management process.

Services for Businesses

The Aloha team uses a motto for business owners: Succession planning is good business planning.

Before getting into the details of what would be best suited for a business owner, Aloha Wealth Partners strives to get a deeper understanding of the business owner and what they're hoping to accomplish. They find that business owners are driven and independent, blending their unique skill sets and weave them into their personal lives with a passion and commitment to problem solving. Given this realization, the financial planners at Aloha assist these owners by helping work toward realizing a lifestyle that harmonizes their personal, financial and business areas before and after their enhancement initiatives.

According to the 2017 State of Owner Readiness study, 88 percent of business owners lack a written plan for transition out of ownership. Plus, 80 percent have never taken advice regarding positioning the business exit. A whopping 70 percent are unaware of after-tax funds required for sustaining their retirement. The team at Aloha is here to change that via collaboration with the client's other strategic and advisory partners like CPAs, tax & estate planning attorneys, insurance professionals and others.

Real Estate Investment Services

For accredited real estate investors, the IRC Section 1031, known as a "like-kind" exchange, Aloha Wealth Partners assists property owners in deferring their capital gains taxes. The team at Aloha helps investors with their 1031 exchange by identifying a qualified, like-kind property through a Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) that best suits the client's objectives.

The planners look at varying property types, depending on the demand and situations of the investors. These are multifamily, single-family housing (SFH), office or retail (commercial properties), hospitality, industrial and raw land. Cash flow, appreciation potential and estate planning are all considerations the team discusses before making any recommendation.

Aloha also helps to identify real estate investments that historically aren't correlated to the broad markets which has the potential to be used as an alternative to traditional asset classes.

About Aloha Wealth Partners

At the outset, Aloha aspires to connect the coastal and island lifestyles by being human with their clients. Their robust financial planning and intelligently designed investment strategies help to align clients' goals with the personal pieces that matter most in their lives. As a firm, Aloha seeks to bring a radical change to the lives of accredited investors and business owners.

Aloha Wealth Partners engages and consults with outside experts to help combine the emotional with the technical. It is in this way, Aloha believes their clients enjoy best in class service.

Not an offer to buy, nor a solicitation to sell securities. Information herein is provided for information purposes only, and should not be relied upon to make an investment decision. All investing involves risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Speak to your finance and/or tax professional prior to investing. Securities offered through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Aloha Wealth Partners, a California Registered Investment Advisor. Only available in states where Emerson Equity LLC is registered. Emerson Equity LLC is not affiliated with any other entities identified in this communication.

There is no guarantee that any strategy will be successful or achieve investment objectives;

Potential for property value loss - All real estate investments have the potential to lose value during the life of the investments;

Change of tax status - The income stream and depreciation schedule for any investment property may affect the property owner's income bracket and/or tax status. An unfavorable tax ruling may cancel deferral of capital gains and result in immediate tax liabilities;

Potential for foreclosure - All financed real estate investments have potential for foreclosure;

Illiquidity - Because 1031 exchanges are commonly offered through private placement offerings and are illiquid securities. There is no secondary market for these investments.

Reduction or Elimination of Monthly Cash Flow Distributions - Like any investment in real estate, if a property unexpectedly loses tenants or sustains substantial damage, there is potential for suspension of cash flow distributions;

Impact of fees/expenses - Costs associated with the transaction may impact investors' returns and may outweigh the tax benefits.

