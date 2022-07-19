The Extraordinary Grace keynote launch discusses the transformation and progress of DEI in STEM

The Extraordinary Grace initiative, started in 2021 by SCIEX, called on members of the scientific community to share what diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) means to them and to guide a digital scientist representing the next generation of science, Grace. In the past year, more than 1300+ mentors contributed their voices and advice, which inspired the Change Hypothesis.

On Thursday, SCIEX is proud to premier Grace's digital keynote presentation on this hypothesis, that through DEI, we can promote scientific progress and inspire and empower the next generation of scientists to tackle complex issues. The Change Hypothesis seeks to confirm the theory, "If STEM actively pursues diverse perspectives, extraordinary success will follow," through three key elements that can advance DEI. These include:

Using mentorship as a catalyst for change Bias needing a reaction Growing a culture of opportunity

The virtual keynote and panel event is open to the public and media.

Thursday, July 21, 2022, at 8AM PDT, 11AM EST, 4PM GMT, 5PM CET

Link to register: www.extraordinarygrace.com/keynote

A live panel of experts will follow Grace's talk to address questions raised by the Change Hypothesis and to recommend steps that will foster a more inclusive environment in the scientific community that promotes progress. Featured panelists include:

Jeanita Pritchett, PhD, DEI Strategist, Coach, Consultant and Educator, JSP Coaching and Consulting (moderator)

Arpana Vaniya, PhD, Academic Coordinator, UC Davis West Coast Metabolomics Center and WOMIX committee member

Alfredo Carpineti, PhD, Senior Staff Writer,IFLScience

Christina Jones, PhD, Consultant, Facilitate 2 Motivate (F2M)

Maryam Goudarzi, PhD, Senior Manager of Metabolomics and Lipidomics, Global Strategic Marketing, SCIEX and WOMIX committee member

"It is critical for companies to support DEI causes. SCIEX aims to contribute to transforming the culture of science to one where everyone is welcome and feels a genuine sense of belonging. By harnessing the power of diversity, equity and inclusion as levers, the Extraordinary Grace initiative will help to reimagine what it means to be your authentic self and a scientist while helping to promote progress in the STEM ecosystem at large," said Jeanita Pritchett, PhD, and moderator of the panel.

Following the talk, this panel plans to continue the conversation through several channels including a podcast mini-series entitled, "In Pursuit of Change" by Technology Networks, a "Women in STEM" video series by IFLScience, an interview on "Tea with Grace" by The Analytical Scientist, and more on various social networks.

"Our goal with this initiative is to catalyze dialogue and open the door for the conversations ahead...for the future of all scientists. As a community we can develop and continue to create the diverse, equal and inclusive community we aspire for the next generation," said Joe Fox, President at SCIEX.

To learn more about the Change Hypothesis, see https://extraordinarygrace.com/.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let's connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2022 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-15010-A.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005914/en/

Contacts:

Lulu VanZandt

Senior Manager, Brand, Public Relations and Social Media

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

M: +1 (508) 782-9484