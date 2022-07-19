Confirmation of 2022 targets: revenues above €20 million, reaching positive EBITDA

Cash position of €5.1 million at the end of June 2022, financial visibility ensured

Reorganization of the company: team restructuring financed and completed

Strengthening of content and distribution assets and acceleration of the AVOD and FAST 1 segments

Positive business development outlook in the second half of 2022 for all offerings

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI Eligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents,todayannounces its consolidated half-year sales.

€m 06-30-2022 06-30-2021 Consolidated sales 12.5 15.6

As of June 30, 2022, the Group's consolidated half-year sales (IFRS) amounts to €12.5 million, in line with the guidance announced last February. The share of the Video activity amounts to €11.5 million.

As mentioned at the beginning of the year, the Company's management is now focusing Alchimie's resources on its profitable assets (focus on high-potential channels, adjusted geographical footprint).

In addition, the reorganization of the Group, materialized by the restructuring of the teams, has been completed and financed.

The measures implemented during the first half of 2022 enable Alchimie to achieve its objective of profitable growth by reaching a positive EBITDA at the end of June.

Strengthening of assets (content, distribution) and acceleration on AVOD and FAST

Alongside the strategic refocusing of the business model conducted in recent months, Alchimie has consolidated its assets.

The Company has continued to enrich its catalog of premium content, particularly in English, by signing several agreements with, for example, Inverleigh, Eaton films and Reverso Film.

Over the last six months, Alchimie also launched two new SVOD channels, entreparticuliers.tv and EcoRéseauPlus.tv, the first as a technical and content provider, the second as a co-publisher.

In addition, Alchimie has strengthened its presence in Europe in the fast-growing AVOD and FAST markets by signing a partnership with LG Channels. Similarly, to its partnership with Samsung TV Plus, several million users of LG Smart TV based in Germany, the UK, France, Spain and Italy now have free access to 23 channels distributed by Alchimie. Thanks to this new partnership, Alchimie consolidates its position in the promising AVOD and FAST markets.

Lastly, Alchimie has extended its distribution partnerships with leading players, including: Orange for the distribution of PointdeVue.TV channel and Amazon Mexico for the distribution of the Vaughan channel, a first in this geographical area.

Good outlook for business development diversification, confirmation of 2022 targets

The implementation of new offers and a new team are showing encouraging signs with a sales pipeline of prospects and signatures in both the FAST and SVOD fields. Alchimie intends to pursue these developments during the second half of 2022. Discussions are currently underway to capitalize on the dynamism of the FAST market and distribute Alchimie's channels to new connected TV manufacturers.

In this context, and with the benefit of the corrective actions implemented, Alchimie confirms its 2022 objectives: to achieve revenues of more than €20 million and to reach a positive EBITDA.

In terms of financial resources, Alchimie will maintain a rigorous management of its costs to preserve its cash and does not plan a capital increase given its cash position of €5.1 million at the end of June 2022.

Pauline Grimaldi d'Esdra, CEO of Alchimie, comments: "The first half of 2022 marks an important shift for Alchimie: the return to operational profitability. The strategic reorientation is bearing its first fruits, only a few months after its implementation. We have also been able to pave the way for Alchimie's profitable growth, relying on our expertise as a Channel Factory, able to market its content and channels in every format."

Next financial release: half-yearly results 2022, on October 18, 2022 after market close

1 AVOD: Ad-supported Video On-Demand, On-demand content financed by advertising; FAST: Free Ad-supported Streaming TV, linear OTT channels financed by advertising

