Joint solution supports SAP's commitment to keeping customer data secure when utilising a public cloud

Organisations can now unlock the power of SAP applications in the cloud while meeting compliance and regulatory requirements

Thales announced a new cloud data protection solution that will protect SAP customers' sensitive data in SAP applications in public cloud environments. Together, the two companies are offering new capabilities that enable security teams to own and centralise the control of their encryption keys across public clouds while helping meet compliance and regulatory requirements.

The solution enables customers to leverage the potential of SAP technology in the cloud by protecting sensitive data with enhanced external key management from Thales integrated with SAP Data Custodian to control and secure SAP data across public cloud environments.

"The SAP Data Custodian was created to give our customers confidence that their data will be secure when utilising a public cloud," said Dr. Wasif Gilani, Vice President and Head of SAP Data Custodian. "The introduction of Thales' external key management service demonstrates our commitment to that mission, as Thales' unmatched key management solutions will allow our customers to use the high-quality keys they know and trust when working with Data Custodian."

Bringing Centralised Control of SAP Data in the Public Cloud

SAP customers can now leverage Thales' CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager to provide external key management services to the SAP Data Custodian. CipherTrust Cloud Key manager ensures full encryption key lifecycle management and provides centralised key management to maintain control of sensitive SAP customer data across multiple public clouds.

The integration of Thales's CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager with SAP Data Custodian, builds on a long-term relationship between the two companies on encryption and tokenisation solutions. CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager enables SAP customers to manage both native cloud keys as well as offering Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) and Hold Your Own Key (HYOK) support to meet the growing preference among enterprises to maintain and control their own high-quality keys for use in the cloud and achieve regulatory compliance.

"Enterprise cybersecurity leaders know that external key management solutions are essential for protecting valuable data assets in the cloud," said Todd Moore, senior vice president of encryption products at Thales. "The integration of Thales' CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager and the SAP Data Custodian will make it easier for users to manage their multi-cloud encryption keys across leading cloud platforms. We will continue working with companies like SAP to develop the data security solutions needed to address our customer needs throughout the world."

The Thales and SAP Bring Your Own Key solution is available today. For more information, visit: https://cpl.thalesgroup.com/encryption/key-management/ciphertrust-cloud-key-manager

