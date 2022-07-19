Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2022:
114,733 shares
€18,493,014
In the first half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 12,384
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 15,576
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,634,456 shares for €135,861,084
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,552,669 shares for €129,015,648
Recap:
- At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2021), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
32,946 shares
€25,338,450
In the second half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:
Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,587
Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,950
Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,139,907 shares for €108,437,185
Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,171,762 shares for €111,640,973
- When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:
90,346 shares
€19,880,644
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
The reader is invited to verify authenticity of press releases by Legrand with the CertiDox app. More information on www.certidox.com
Date
Buy
Sell
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
Quantity
Number of executions
Traded volume
03/01/2022
5 000
33
516 000
04/01/2022
305
2
31 476
06/01/2022
10 000
61
1 021 750
07/01/2022
13 500
126
1 373 263
14 000
76
1 427 656
10/01/2022
17 520
90
1 773 484
4 520
40
457 577
11/01/2022
2 500
30
248 000
3 750
55
372 825
12/01/2022
3 164
46
316 217
5 164
52
517 585
13/01/2022
12 500
97
1 249 017
12 501
223
1 250 056
14/01/2022
14 000
97
1 375 222
13 000
152
1 278 354
17/01/2022
3 500
30
340 100
6 000
46
584 320
18/01/2022
12 500
78
1 203 150
2 500
17
238 500
19/01/2022
10 303
85
980 323
10 500
105
999 922
20/01/2022
10 000
80
949 133
10 000
132
949 850
21/01/2022
7 500
85
697 348
5 000
81
465 328
24/01/2022
12 750
93
1 155 283
9 300
133
843 199
25/01/2022
3 750
39
332 475
6 250
68
557 875
26/01/2022
11 000
99
982 347
11 000
91
985 490
27/01/2022
12 500
103
1 106 640
12 500
173
1 109 191
28/01/2022
10 125
98
900 582
7 750
117
689 805
31/01/2022
1 500
7
133 590
11 628
167
1 037 843
01/02/2022
5 200
31
473 454
12 500
81
1 140 900
02/02/2022
7 500
42
692 100
7 500
39
693 000
03/02/2022
13 000
75
1 192 230
9 000
61
831 400
04/02/2022
5 000
41
454 280
5 000
27
455 604
07/02/2022
4 750
30
427 290
4 750
64
428 703
08/02/2022
6 750
53
609 500
4 000
29
361 900
09/02/2022
1 250
15
113 875
10 000
68
917 550
10/02/2022
18 500
198
1 698 161
14 700
129
1 363 975
11/02/2022
11 175
84
979 987
10 650
126
934 147
14/02/2022
4 000
23
341 900
15/02/2022
1 250
5
106 125
5 000
46
427 977
16/02/2022
10 000
84
864 385
10 000
109
865 182
17/02/2022
6 250
64
541 870
6 250
39
542 670
18/02/2022
9 000
86
776 276
9 000
57
777 935
21/02/2022
11 750
84
1 000 620
6 500
82
553 664
22/02/2022
750
4
62 370
2 500
18
208 500
23/02/2022
5 600
70
466 702
5 600
47
468 720
24/02/2022
5 000
26
399 000
5 000
56
400 350
25/02/2022
13 750
161
1 135 280
13 750
131
1 135 600
28/02/2022
5 508
74
462 998
7 500
89
631 241
01/03/2022
13 750
116
1 153 565
11 250
164
944 980
02/03/2022
25 000
250
2 098 373
25 000
257
2 099 760
03/03/2022
17 500
119
1 482 932
16 358
264
1 388 274
04/03/2022
15 000
173
1 237 222
3 750
14
313 100
07/03/2022
16 000
140
1 269 696
14 500
174
1 152 802
08/03/2022
13 000
149
1 046 688
8 500
52
687 055
09/03/2022
17 000
207
1 404 071
16 725
78
1 393 064
10/03/2022
21 000
131
1 757 067
9 000
113
755 050
11/03/2022
25 000
189
2 083 686
25 000
229
2 084 885
14/03/2022
6 500
118
550 536
10 000
73
850 007
15/03/2022
13 000
95
1 111 889
12 000
144
1 027 673
16/03/2022
26 750
237
2 341 564
29 300
274
2 572 701
17/03/2022
11 700
165
1 050 789
13 500
127
1 213 980
18/03/2022
17 645
172
1 586 089
18 610
215
1 673 692
21/03/2022
20 000
185
1 804 771
15 000
215
1 355 390
22/03/2022
10 047
81
893 084
17 047
174
1 517 263
23/03/2022
22 500
150
1 999 900
5 750
17
511 510
24/03/2022
14 000
146
1 216 959
14 000
157
1 222 582
25/03/2022
27 611
149
2 347 664
27 611
361
2 349 698
28/03/2022
5 000
66
432 080
8 500
79
736 180
29/03/2022
6 750
51
594 070
15 000
156
1 323 889
30/03/2022
12 610
85
1 106 091
1 268
21
111 964
31/03/2022
5 000
35
434 022
7 000
38
609 248
01/04/2022
11 617
71
1 005 500
11 617
84
1 008 870
04/04/2022
12 500
98
1 081 805
15 000
160
1 300 436
05/04/2022
14 500
126
1 256 922
12 700
108
1 107 796
06/04/2022
17 920
113
1 486 817
9 170
137
760 959
07/04/2022
21 665
110
1 773 238
26 665
294
2 187 203
08/04/2022
7 667
86
645 231
8 667
102
730 695
11/04/2022
22 500
219
1 865 379
21 197
242
1 760 904
12/04/2022
8 500
64
688 165
9 000
117
729 180
13/04/2022
27 000
126
2 193 897
28 500
325
2 317 716
14/04/2022
23 300
142
1 906 821
23 300
235
1 909 224
19/04/2022
20 000
149
1 623 718
22 500
299
1 830 428
20/04/2022
11 000
70
906 406
14 000
97
1 159 350
21/04/2022
8 500
40
722 960
22/04/2022
11 000
72
941 090
2 500
12
216 640
25/04/2022
22 387
124
1 869 282
14 387
89
1 206 645
26/04/2022
10 000
71
848 850
10 000
54
850 350
27/04/2022
13 900
82
1 153 310
13 900
100
1 156 876
28/04/2022
12 500
89
1 042 680
12 500
80
1 044 550
29/04/2022
19 500
98
1 649 520
19 500
121
1 652 530
02/05/2022
27 500
144
2 278 373
27 500
338
2 279 583
03/05/2022
23 000
258
1 915 814
23 000
300
1 916 436
04/05/2022
26 500
170
2 184 941
26 500
286
2 186 437
05/05/2022
16 000
138
1 349 950
16 000
74
1 358 055
06/05/2022
22 500
161
1 856 936
19 500
249
1 610 364
09/05/2022
27 500
169
2 192 865
25 000
226
1 998 197
10/05/2022
7 500
38
594 750
11/05/2022
21 000
163
1 659 335
21 000
194
1 664 740
12/05/2022
21 250
140
1 645 760
22 500
246
1 746 524
13/05/2022
17 012
187
1 359 622
17 012
186
1 361 112
16/05/2022
13 750
78
1 092 720
12 500
132
993 913
17/05/2022
7 082
72
567 658
10 582
88
849 019
18/05/2022
18 500
115
1 485 815
12 000
133
964 444
19/05/2022
12 500
55
978 779
13 500
216
1 057 500
20/05/2022
11 093
103
882 973
11 093
95
883 841
23/05/2022
17 611
154
1 410 552
17 611
226
1 411 905
24/05/2022
26 000
213
2 061 306
26 000
292
2 062 490
26/05/2022
8 512
57
683 101
11 012
107
885 331
27/05/2022
12 500
75
1 008 802
15 000
78
1 214 350
30/05/2022
5 000
29
406 500
31/05/2022
25 000
135
2 027 240
20 000
169
1 624 750
01/06/2022
20 000
111
1 600 230
17 500
182
1 403 150
02/06/2022
6 253
52
500 494
03/06/2022
14 632
92
1 181 758
1 022
21
83 119
06/06/2022
5 000
45
402 600
10 500
83
847 420
07/06/2022
17 500
140
1 397 250
15 000
175
1 199 462
08/06/2022
17 000
110
1 344 500
09/06/2022
12 850
89
994 480
14 100
160
1 094 454
10/06/2022
20 000
135
1 540 860
16 500
206
1 272 840
13/06/2022
11 000
97
824 544
12 000
139
901 250
14/06/2022
17 500
138
1 302 712
8 000
114
597 559
15/06/2022
3 440
38
252 404
7 500
63
550 733
16/06/2022
19 881
175
1 464 477
17 381
146
1 284 161
17/06/2022
22 815
158
1 654 904
20 315
138
1 477 186
20/06/2022
18 000
93
1 284 112
12 111
153
864 833
21/06/2022
5 000
42
354 025
11 533
75
822 059
22/06/2022
22 500
98
1 538 370
22 500
140
1 542 663
23/06/2022
25 000
144
1 706 770
25 000
386
1 709 139
24/06/2022
8 000
51
564 600
27/06/2022
7 000
42
509 260
7 000
45
511 060
28/06/2022
15 500
105
1 122 350
12 500
80
907 730
29/06/2022
19 000
108
1 345 860
19 000
151
1 350 797
30/06/2022
21 309
122
1 487 834
21 309
163
1 492 246
Key financial dates:
- 2022 first-half results: July 29, 2022
Quiet period1 starts June 29, 2022
- 2022 nine-month results: November 3, 2022
Quiet period1 starts October 4, 2022
1 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.
ABOUT LEGRAND
Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).
https://www.legrandgroup.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005683/en/
Contacts:
Investor relations
Legrand
Ronan Marc
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 72 53 53
ronan.marc@legrand.com
Press relations
TBWA Corporate
Tiphaine Raffray
Mob: +33 (0)6 58 27 78 98
tiphaine.raffray@tbwa-corporate.com