Under the liquidity agreement between Legrand (Paris:LR) and Exane BNP Paribas, the following assets were held in the liquidity account at June 30th, 2022:

114,733 shares

€18,493,014

In the first half of 2022, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 12,384

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 15,576

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,634,456 shares for €135,861,084

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,552,669 shares for €129,015,648

Recap:

At the previous statement date (December 31st, 2021), the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

32,946 shares

€25,338,450

In the second half of 2021, it has been negotiated a total of:

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 9,587

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 9,950

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 1,139,907 shares for €108,437,185

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 1,171,762 shares for €111,640,973

When the agreement was first put in place, the following assets were held in the liquidity account:

90,346 shares

€19,880,644

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision no. 2018-01 dated July 2nd, 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Date Buy Sell Quantity Number of executions Traded volume Quantity Number of executions Traded volume 03/01/2022 5 000 33 516 000 04/01/2022 305 2 31 476 06/01/2022 10 000 61 1 021 750 07/01/2022 13 500 126 1 373 263 14 000 76 1 427 656 10/01/2022 17 520 90 1 773 484 4 520 40 457 577 11/01/2022 2 500 30 248 000 3 750 55 372 825 12/01/2022 3 164 46 316 217 5 164 52 517 585 13/01/2022 12 500 97 1 249 017 12 501 223 1 250 056 14/01/2022 14 000 97 1 375 222 13 000 152 1 278 354 17/01/2022 3 500 30 340 100 6 000 46 584 320 18/01/2022 12 500 78 1 203 150 2 500 17 238 500 19/01/2022 10 303 85 980 323 10 500 105 999 922 20/01/2022 10 000 80 949 133 10 000 132 949 850 21/01/2022 7 500 85 697 348 5 000 81 465 328 24/01/2022 12 750 93 1 155 283 9 300 133 843 199 25/01/2022 3 750 39 332 475 6 250 68 557 875 26/01/2022 11 000 99 982 347 11 000 91 985 490 27/01/2022 12 500 103 1 106 640 12 500 173 1 109 191 28/01/2022 10 125 98 900 582 7 750 117 689 805 31/01/2022 1 500 7 133 590 11 628 167 1 037 843 01/02/2022 5 200 31 473 454 12 500 81 1 140 900 02/02/2022 7 500 42 692 100 7 500 39 693 000 03/02/2022 13 000 75 1 192 230 9 000 61 831 400 04/02/2022 5 000 41 454 280 5 000 27 455 604 07/02/2022 4 750 30 427 290 4 750 64 428 703 08/02/2022 6 750 53 609 500 4 000 29 361 900 09/02/2022 1 250 15 113 875 10 000 68 917 550 10/02/2022 18 500 198 1 698 161 14 700 129 1 363 975 11/02/2022 11 175 84 979 987 10 650 126 934 147 14/02/2022 4 000 23 341 900 15/02/2022 1 250 5 106 125 5 000 46 427 977 16/02/2022 10 000 84 864 385 10 000 109 865 182 17/02/2022 6 250 64 541 870 6 250 39 542 670 18/02/2022 9 000 86 776 276 9 000 57 777 935 21/02/2022 11 750 84 1 000 620 6 500 82 553 664 22/02/2022 750 4 62 370 2 500 18 208 500 23/02/2022 5 600 70 466 702 5 600 47 468 720 24/02/2022 5 000 26 399 000 5 000 56 400 350 25/02/2022 13 750 161 1 135 280 13 750 131 1 135 600 28/02/2022 5 508 74 462 998 7 500 89 631 241 01/03/2022 13 750 116 1 153 565 11 250 164 944 980 02/03/2022 25 000 250 2 098 373 25 000 257 2 099 760 03/03/2022 17 500 119 1 482 932 16 358 264 1 388 274 04/03/2022 15 000 173 1 237 222 3 750 14 313 100 07/03/2022 16 000 140 1 269 696 14 500 174 1 152 802 08/03/2022 13 000 149 1 046 688 8 500 52 687 055 09/03/2022 17 000 207 1 404 071 16 725 78 1 393 064 10/03/2022 21 000 131 1 757 067 9 000 113 755 050 11/03/2022 25 000 189 2 083 686 25 000 229 2 084 885 14/03/2022 6 500 118 550 536 10 000 73 850 007 15/03/2022 13 000 95 1 111 889 12 000 144 1 027 673 16/03/2022 26 750 237 2 341 564 29 300 274 2 572 701 17/03/2022 11 700 165 1 050 789 13 500 127 1 213 980 18/03/2022 17 645 172 1 586 089 18 610 215 1 673 692 21/03/2022 20 000 185 1 804 771 15 000 215 1 355 390 22/03/2022 10 047 81 893 084 17 047 174 1 517 263 23/03/2022 22 500 150 1 999 900 5 750 17 511 510 24/03/2022 14 000 146 1 216 959 14 000 157 1 222 582 25/03/2022 27 611 149 2 347 664 27 611 361 2 349 698 28/03/2022 5 000 66 432 080 8 500 79 736 180 29/03/2022 6 750 51 594 070 15 000 156 1 323 889 30/03/2022 12 610 85 1 106 091 1 268 21 111 964 31/03/2022 5 000 35 434 022 7 000 38 609 248 01/04/2022 11 617 71 1 005 500 11 617 84 1 008 870 04/04/2022 12 500 98 1 081 805 15 000 160 1 300 436 05/04/2022 14 500 126 1 256 922 12 700 108 1 107 796 06/04/2022 17 920 113 1 486 817 9 170 137 760 959 07/04/2022 21 665 110 1 773 238 26 665 294 2 187 203 08/04/2022 7 667 86 645 231 8 667 102 730 695 11/04/2022 22 500 219 1 865 379 21 197 242 1 760 904 12/04/2022 8 500 64 688 165 9 000 117 729 180 13/04/2022 27 000 126 2 193 897 28 500 325 2 317 716 14/04/2022 23 300 142 1 906 821 23 300 235 1 909 224 19/04/2022 20 000 149 1 623 718 22 500 299 1 830 428 20/04/2022 11 000 70 906 406 14 000 97 1 159 350 21/04/2022 8 500 40 722 960 22/04/2022 11 000 72 941 090 2 500 12 216 640 25/04/2022 22 387 124 1 869 282 14 387 89 1 206 645 26/04/2022 10 000 71 848 850 10 000 54 850 350 27/04/2022 13 900 82 1 153 310 13 900 100 1 156 876 28/04/2022 12 500 89 1 042 680 12 500 80 1 044 550 29/04/2022 19 500 98 1 649 520 19 500 121 1 652 530 02/05/2022 27 500 144 2 278 373 27 500 338 2 279 583 03/05/2022 23 000 258 1 915 814 23 000 300 1 916 436 04/05/2022 26 500 170 2 184 941 26 500 286 2 186 437 05/05/2022 16 000 138 1 349 950 16 000 74 1 358 055 06/05/2022 22 500 161 1 856 936 19 500 249 1 610 364 09/05/2022 27 500 169 2 192 865 25 000 226 1 998 197 10/05/2022 7 500 38 594 750 11/05/2022 21 000 163 1 659 335 21 000 194 1 664 740 12/05/2022 21 250 140 1 645 760 22 500 246 1 746 524 13/05/2022 17 012 187 1 359 622 17 012 186 1 361 112 16/05/2022 13 750 78 1 092 720 12 500 132 993 913 17/05/2022 7 082 72 567 658 10 582 88 849 019 18/05/2022 18 500 115 1 485 815 12 000 133 964 444 19/05/2022 12 500 55 978 779 13 500 216 1 057 500 20/05/2022 11 093 103 882 973 11 093 95 883 841 23/05/2022 17 611 154 1 410 552 17 611 226 1 411 905 24/05/2022 26 000 213 2 061 306 26 000 292 2 062 490 26/05/2022 8 512 57 683 101 11 012 107 885 331 27/05/2022 12 500 75 1 008 802 15 000 78 1 214 350 30/05/2022 5 000 29 406 500 31/05/2022 25 000 135 2 027 240 20 000 169 1 624 750 01/06/2022 20 000 111 1 600 230 17 500 182 1 403 150 02/06/2022 6 253 52 500 494 03/06/2022 14 632 92 1 181 758 1 022 21 83 119 06/06/2022 5 000 45 402 600 10 500 83 847 420 07/06/2022 17 500 140 1 397 250 15 000 175 1 199 462 08/06/2022 17 000 110 1 344 500 09/06/2022 12 850 89 994 480 14 100 160 1 094 454 10/06/2022 20 000 135 1 540 860 16 500 206 1 272 840 13/06/2022 11 000 97 824 544 12 000 139 901 250 14/06/2022 17 500 138 1 302 712 8 000 114 597 559 15/06/2022 3 440 38 252 404 7 500 63 550 733 16/06/2022 19 881 175 1 464 477 17 381 146 1 284 161 17/06/2022 22 815 158 1 654 904 20 315 138 1 477 186 20/06/2022 18 000 93 1 284 112 12 111 153 864 833 21/06/2022 5 000 42 354 025 11 533 75 822 059 22/06/2022 22 500 98 1 538 370 22 500 140 1 542 663 23/06/2022 25 000 144 1 706 770 25 000 386 1 709 139 24/06/2022 8 000 51 564 600 27/06/2022 7 000 42 509 260 7 000 45 511 060 28/06/2022 15 500 105 1 122 350 12 500 80 907 730 29/06/2022 19 000 108 1 345 860 19 000 151 1 350 797 30/06/2022 21 309 122 1 487 834 21 309 163 1 492 246

Key financial dates:

2022 first-half results: July 29, 2022

Quiet period1 starts June 29, 2022

2022 nine-month results: November 3, 2022

Quiet period1 starts October 4, 2022

1 Period of time in which all communication is suspended in the run-up to the publication of results.

ABOUT LEGRAND

Legrand is the global specialist in electrical and digital building infrastructures. Its comprehensive offering of solutions for commercial, industrial and residential markets makes it a benchmark for customers worldwide. The Group harnesses technological and societal trends with lasting impacts on buildings with the purpose of improving life by transforming the spaces where people live, work and meet with electrical, digital infrastructures and connected solutions that are simple, innovative and sustainable. Drawing on an approach that involves all teams and stakeholders, Legrand is pursuing its strategy of profitable and responsible growth driven by acquisitions and innovation, with a steady flow of new offerings-including products with enhanced value in use (faster expanding segments: datacenters, connected offerings and energy efficiency programs). Legrand reported sales of €7.0 billion in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Paris and is notably a component stock of the CAC 40 and CAC 40 ESG indexes. (code ISIN FR0010307819).

