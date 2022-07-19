Antin placed in top ~1% of Asset Management and Custody Services in inaugural Sustainalytics ESG rating

Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces today that it has received an inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Risk Rating of 13.8 from Sustainalytics, a global leader in ESG research and data, based on a scale from 0-100, from lowest to highest risk.

Antin has been included in the "low risk" category, reflecting Antin's strong performance across a broad range of ESG metrics, and was ranked:

In the top ~7% out of the 14,870 companies rated worldwide to date

In the top ~6% out of the 920 companies rated in the "diversified Financials" industry

In the top ~1% out of the 434 companies rated in the "Asset Management and Custody Services" sector

Sustainalytics evaluated the robustness of programmes, practices, and policies implemented by Antin to manage six ESG issues considered material to the firm's business: Corporate Governance, Product Governance, Human Capital, Data Privacy and Security, Business Ethics and ESG Integration.

Sustainalytics evaluated Antin's overall management of these material ESG issues as strong.

Antin integrates sustainability across all operations, both as a company and as an investor. As a responsible company, Antin strives to improve the ESG impacts of its corporate activities. As a responsible investor, it actively incorporates ESG matters at all stages of the investment cycle.

Melanie Biessy, COO Senior Partner of Antin declared: "We are proud of being rated among the top companies in our field in our inaugural rating by Sustainalytics. ESG has been a strategic priority since Antin's inception. This strong rating is a testimony to our unique culture and dedication to sustainability."

The full ESG Risk Rating Report from Sustainalytics can be accessed here.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €22bn in Assets Under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, telecom, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 175 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

Contacts:

Media

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: nicolle.graugnard@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: ludmilla.binet@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0) 6 37 00 52 57

Gabriel Jabès: +33 (0) 6 40 87 08 14