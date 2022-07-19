Cardo Crew: SRS Tactical Expands Reach of New Control-Com AMi Headset Through Agreement with RBI

SRS Tactical, the USA and Canadian-based supplier of high-quality hearing, head, eye, and body protection products enters a partnership with RBI Corporation to distribute Control-Com AMi Headset throughout the United States.

CRYSTAL RIVER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / SRS Tactical announces a new partnership with RBI Corporation to distribute the new Control-Com AMi headset, a certified hearing protection and group communication solution designed by Cardo Crew, the industrial division of Cardo Systems.

Through this partnership, RBI becomes a one-stop shop for arborists who need reliable communication, entertainment, safety, and hearing protection on top of offering service for the product.

RBI is SRS Tactical's exclusive dealer across the contiguous United States within the forestry, logging, arborist, and landscaping industries. Warehouses located in Louisville KY, Ashland VA, and Albany GA are key to providing next day service.

Steve Brown, CEO of SRS Tactical ltd. commented on the partnership: "We are delighted to partner with RBI Corp. to introduce the Control-Com AMi headset to the tree care and arborist industry across the United States. RBI's reputation within this industry sector is second to none and we are very much looking forward to introducing this new and innovative product. The Control-Com AMi is the perfect solution in helping the tree care and arborist professionals with communication and safety in the field."

Designed for teamwork in the forestry industry, the AMi Headset enables two to fifteen team members to communicate on the go and hands-free. It is ergonomically designed, equipped with the best hearing protection capabilities and 100% autonomous. No base stations or cellular coverage are needed to communicate, making this solution super-efficient and reliable. Powered by Cardo Systems' award-winning "Dynamic Mesh Communications" technology, it is the ideal solution for active teams in noisy environments.

"With the growing demand for a new and innovative communication solution in the tree care and arborist industry, I set out on a mission to find a technology to solve this market need; the Cardo Crew platform utilized in SRS Tacticals' AMi Control-Com headsets is exceptional. I am excited to grow the communication market-share of RBI and grateful forS RS Tactical full support," said Christopher Shoup - Arborist Product Line Manager at RBI.

About Cardo

Cardo Crew is the industrial division of Cardo Systems, which specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and sale of state-of-the-art wireless communication and connectivity systems for motorcycle riders, work-teams, and action-sports. Since inception in 2004, Cardo Systems has pioneered the vast majority of innovations for Bluetooth motorcycle communication systems. Drawing on this rich history of innovation, Cardo has broadened the business into the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) market with the establishment of the Cardo Crew Comm-Set solution for tree care, construction sites, industrial manufacturing and utilities sector. For more information about Cardo Crew, visit www.cardocrew.com

About SRS Tactical

SRS Tactical with offices based in Crystal River, Florida, USA and Calgary, Alberta, Canada specializes in the supply of safety products for the head, face & body in all industry sectors. The company's main specialty is electronic hearing protection products, enabling users to maintain vital communications while protecting their hearing at the same time. SRS are distributors for the leading brands of Mesh and Bluetooth hearing protection products. Find out more at https://srstactical.ca/ (Canada), www.srstactical.com (USA).

About RBI

Chartered in 1919 with four employees, RBI Corporation (formerly Richmond Battery & Ignition) opened its doors committed to service. In 1946, RBI was appointed as a distributor for the budding small engine division of Briggs & Stratton, with the largest potential being gasoline powered washing machines. Our growth has been made possible by RBI's continuing commitment to service. Outstanding service to the outdoor power equipment aftermarket is made possible by an excellent, loyal and committed independent service dealer network. RBI supports these dealers with its technical and training staff, 28 field service representatives and seasonally staffed customer service Call Centers. Customer orders received by 5:00 p.m. via fax, phone, EDI or directly online are shipped the same day by a two-shift warehouse staff.

By maintaining the most modern communications and its pledge of exceptional service, coupled with the continued support from our outstanding dealer network, RBI Corporation looks forward to the exciting challenges in this ever-changing industry.

