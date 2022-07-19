USA Truck, Inc.: USA Truck Ranks No. 57 According to the Transport Topics 2022 Top 100 List of the Largest For-Hire Carriers in North America

VAN BUREN, AR / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK), a leading capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Ark., was named to the 2022 Transport Topics Top 100 List of the largest for-hire carriers in North America.

USA Truck ranked No. 57 on the 2022 list, up eight spots from last year's No. 65 ranking.

Companies on the Top 100 For-Hire Carriers list are ranked based on overall revenue generated for the most recent 12-month period. The list also features breakdowns of the top truckload/dedicated, less-than-truckload, intermodal/drayage, refrigerated, flatbed/heavy specialized, tank/bulk, household goods/commercial delivery, air/expedited, parcel/courier and mail carriers in North America.

To read more about the issues facing for-hire carriers and to get the latest news on the trucking and freight transportation industry, visit Transport Topics at www.ttnews.com/for-hire/rankings/2022. View an interactive map of the 2022 list at https://www.ttnews.com/articles/interactive-map-where-2022-top-100-hire-carriers-are-north-america.

About USA Truck

USA Truck provides comprehensive capacity solutions to a broad and diverse customer base throughout North America. Our Trucking and USAT Logistics divisions blend an extensive portfolio of asset and asset-light services, offering a balanced approach to supply chain management, including customized truckload, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal, and third-party logistics freight management services. For more information, visit usa-truck.com or call 800-643-2530.

About Transportation Topics

Transport Topics is the news leader in freight transportation and has been for the last 85 years. When it comes to major issues, industry events, and new developments, Transport Topics journalists are there first and most often. Our hallmark coverage of the regulatory environment and the business and technology landscapes makes TT unique - a major multimedia channel, personalized for transportation. Read us daily at ttnews.com.

SOURCE: USA Truck Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709065/USA-Truck-Ranks-No-57-According-to-the-Transport-Topics-2022-Top-100-List-of-the-Largest-For-Hire-Carriers-in-North-America