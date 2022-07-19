FineMark Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Earnings

FineMark Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Net Income of $7 Million, Earnings Per Diluted Share of $.59

FORT MYERS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / FineMark Holdings, Inc. (the "Holding Company"; OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust (the "Bank"; collectively, "FineMark"), today reported net revenues of $27.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, compared to $22.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. Net income was $7 million, or $.59 per diluted share, compared with net income of $5.4 million, or $.58 per diluted share, for the same period a year ago.

Joseph R. Catti, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer:

"FineMark again delivered strong results for the second quarter, despite the headwinds associated with the overall economy. High inflation; declines in the equity markets; the horrific Russian invasion of Ukraine; supply chain issues, and rising interest rates have shaken the overall economy. However, we continue to meet these challenges and achieve positive results by serving our clients at the highest level."

Financial Highlights

Year-over-year highlights for the second quarter of 2022 include:

Net income increased 29% to $7 million.

Investment portfolio increased 60% to $1.2 billion.

Loan production increased by 3%.

Deposits increased 25% to $3 billion.

Net interest income increased 18% to $18.4 million.

Cost of funds decreased 3% to $3.7 million.

FHLB borrowings decreased 16%, resulting in interest expense savings of $689,000.

Gains of $1.2 million realized on the extinguishment of debt (repayment of FHLB Advances).

Trust fees increased 2% to $6.75 million.

Assets under management and administration decreased 4% to $5.5 billion (including $139 million from new and expanded relationships, a 1% decrease).

Asset quality remains pristine with non-performing loans to total loans at 0.03% (down from an already negligible 0.10% ).

Financial Summary ($ in thousands, except per share data) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Net Interest Income $ 18,386 $ 15,640 18 % Provision for Loan Losses $ 836 $ 540 55 % Trust Fees $ 6,752 $ 6,628 2 % Other Non-Interest Income $ 896 $ 606 48 % Salary & Benefits Expense $ 11,386 $ 9,336 22 % Other Non-Interest Expense $ 6,314 $ 5,742 10 % Pre-Gain/(Loss) Income $ 7,498 $ 7,256 3 % Gains/(Losses) $ 1,226 $ (157) 881 % Pre-Tax Income $ 8,724 $ 7,099 23 % Net Income $ 6,977 $ 5,396 29 % Net Loans $ 2,115,137 $ 1,945,541 9 % Investments $ 1,181,247 $ 737,991 60 % Total Assets $ 3,527,841 $ 2,982,969 18 % Total Deposits $ 2,958,228 $ 2,366,025 25 % Subordinated Debt $ 40,961 $ 40,876 0 % FHLB Borrowings $ 240,000 $ 284,144 -16 % Total Equity $ 266,800 $ 271,005 -2 % Trust Assets Under Administration $ 5,464,847 $ 5,688,110 -4 % Net New Trust Business $ 139,467 $ 140,623 -1 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 9.16 % 9.27 % Return on Average Equity 10.28 % 9.89 % Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.59 $ 0.58 2 % Book Value Per Share $ 22.73 $ 25.20 -10 %

Net Interest Income & Margin

For the second quarter of 2022, FineMark's net interest income totaled $18.4 million, up 18% from the year prior.

This increase was largely due to growth in the Bank's investment portfolio (a 60% increase year-over-year); continued loan growth, and the repayment of $45 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLB) advances, which will reduce the Bank's quarterly interest expense by $242 thousand going forward.

The investment portfolio grew by $443 million year-over-year, resulting in $1.3 million in additional interest income for the quarter. The investment portfolio now represents 33% of total assets.

Interest rates continued to rise in the second quarter, however the Bank's interest expense declined due to the prepayment of both FHLB advances and subordinated debt. The latter resulted in a savings of $190 thousand for the quarter. The Bank's net interest margin increased to 2.22%, up from 2.14% in first quarter 2022, but down from 2.24% in second quarter 2021.

($ in thousands) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Investment Income $ $3,956 $ $2,613 51 % Loan Income $ $18,145 $ $16,860 8 % Total Interest Income $ $22,101 $ $19,473 13 % Deposit Expense $ $1,784 $ $1,023 74 % FHLB Borrowing Expense $ $1,389 $ $2,078 -33 % Subordinated Debt $ $542 $ $732 -26 % Total Interest Expense $ $3,715 $ $3,833 -3 % Net Interest Income $ 18,386 $ 15,640 18 % Net Interest Margin 2.22 % 2.24 % Loan Yield 3.51 % 3.54 % Investment Yield 1.29 % 1.41 % Cost of Funds 0.46 % 0.57 %

Non-Interest Income

As of June 30, 2022, assets under management and administration totaled $5.5 billion, down slightly from $5.7 billion in the second quarter of 2021.

The Bank's trust and investment earnings were impacted by the decline in the U.S. equity markets (the S&P 500 was down 16%), which resulted in a 1% decrease in recurring trust fees for the quarter.

Despite market volatility, $139.5 million was added from new and existing clients, which is a testament to the exceptional level of expertise and service provided by our associates.

($ in thousands) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Trust Recurring Fees $ 6,413 $ 6,509 -1 % Estate Settlement Fees $ 339 $ 119 185 % Other Non-Interest Income $ 896 $ 606 48 % Total Non-Interest Income $ 7,648 $ 7,234 6 % Debt Extinguishment Gains/(Losses) $ 1,226 $ (400) 407 % Securities Gains/(Losses) $ 0 $ 243 -100 % Total Gains/(Losses) $ 1,226 $ (157) 881 %

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense increased 17% for a total of $17.7 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $15.1 million in second quarter of 2021. This increase is primarily due to salary expense and costs associated with the opening of two new locations in the second quarter. As FineMark continued to grow, additional expenses were incurred to maintain high service levels, which included hiring 10 new associates in the second quarter. Despite these increasing operating expenses, FineMark was able to reduce its efficiency ratio to 64.9%, compared to 66.4% in the second quarter of last year.



($ in thousands) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Salary Expense $ 9,882 $ 8,168 21 % Employee Benefits Expense $ 1,504 $ 1,168 29 % Occupancy Expense $ 1,991 $ 1,506 32 % Information Systems Expense $ 1,574 $ 1,548 2 % Other Non-Interest Expense $ 2,749 $ 2,688 2 % Total Non-Interest Expense $ 17,700 $ 15,078 17 % Tax Expense $ 1,747 $ 1,703 3 %

Credit Quality

Asset quality remained pristine, and the Bank remains committed to maintaining its high credit standards through a relationship-centered approach to lending. Loan decisions are based on an in-depth understanding of each borrower's needs and unique financial situation. As a result, the Bank has experienced minimal loan defaults through various economic cycles.

As of June 30, 2022, non-performing loans totaled $706 thousand, or 0.03% of total loans, a decrease from $2 million or 0.10% in the second quarter of 2021. The current allowance for loan losses is $21.6 million (or 1.01% of gross loans).







($ in thousands) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Gross Loans $ 2,136,742 $ 1,967,177 9 % Allowance for Loan Losses $ 21,605 $ 21,636 0 % Net Loans $ 2,115,137 $ 1,945,541 9 % Net Recoveries/(Charge-Offs) $ 24 $ 1 2300 % Non-Accrual Loans $ 706 $ 2,001 -65 % Non-Accrual Loans/Gross Loans 0.03 % 0.10 % Past Due 30-89 Days $ 1,400 $ 1,350 4 % Past Due Loans/Gross Loans 0.07 % 0.07 %

Balance Sheet Highlights

Despite rising interest rates, loan production continued to be strong in the second quarter, increasing by 3% to $268 million for the quarter, compared to $260 million last year. Additionally, deposits continued to grow from both existing and new clients, increasing 25% or $592 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The investment portfolio increased to approximately $1.2 billion from $740 million a year ago, which is a 60% or $443 million increase over this time last year. Lastly, FHLB advances are down $44 million or 16%.

Capital

All capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory requirements for "well-capitalized" banks. On June 30, 2022, FineMark's Tier 1 leverage ratio on a consolidated basis was 9.16%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 20.03%.

Rising interest rates during the quarter resulted in a $61 million net unrealized loss on the Bank's investment portfolio. This unrealized loss does not reflect bond credit quality; rather, it shows how rapidly interest rates have increased. These losses will likely remain unrealized since the Bank intends to hold these bonds to maturity.

Return on average equity (ROAE) increased to 10.28% this quarter, compared to 9.89% for the second quarter of 2021.







($ in thousands) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 % Change Tier 1 Capital $ 327,643 $ 269,351 22 % Net Unrealized Gain/(Loss) $ (60,843) $ 1,654 -3779 % Total Capital $ 266,800 $ 271,005 -2 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 9.16 % 9.27 % Risk-Based Capital Ratio 20.03 % 19.68 % ROAE 10.28 % 9.89 %

Performance on the OTCQX Exchange

Shares of FineMark Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX:FNBT), the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust, are traded on the OTCQX exchange. Operated by the OTC Markets Group, the OTCQX allows investors to trade privately-held stock through their preferred broker. During the second quarter of 2022, FineMark's shares traded in a range between $28.90 and $33.25, and at an average volume of 268 shares trading per day. The shares closed the quarter trading at $29.05, a 12% decrease compared to the end of the second quarter of 2021, for a price-to-tangible book value multiple of 1.28.

Renovation & Expansion Updates

In June 2022, FineMark opened two new Florida locations. The new offices in Jupiter and downtown Naples are fully operational and, combined, produced $11 million in new loans and $6.7 million in deposits in their first month.

Two tenants now occupy space on the second floor of FineMark's Fort Myers office. The Bank will reserve the remaining space for continued growth.

The Bank sold its former Fort Myers (Riverwalk) location in the second quarter, realizing a gain of $384,000 on the sale.

Closing Remarks from Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Joseph R. Catti

"The results shared today are a testament to our associates' unparalleled commitment to providing the highest level of personalized service to our clients, and the strength of our balance sheet.

Since our founding in 2007, our mission and vision has never wavered. In everything we do, we strive to make a positive impact on the families, individuals, and communities we serve while also being good stewards of FineMark's resources. We believe that this intentional focus will continue to create shareholder value through various economic environments and cycles."

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com .

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands, except share amounts)



June 30, December 31, Assets 2022 2021

(Unaudited)

Cash and due from banks $ 67,291 261,751 Debt securities available for sale 1,073,314 898,711 Debt securities held to maturity 91,135 79,517 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $21,605 in 2022 and $20,283 in 2021 2,115,137 1,996,362 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,687 11,326 Federal Reserve Bank stock 6,111 5,481 Premises and equipment, net 40,426 42,287 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,278 11,207 Accrued interest receivable 8,843 7,215 Deferred tax asset 24,135 4,916 Bank-owned life insurance 71,874 50,862 Other assets 7,610 7,563

Total assets $ 3,527,841 3,377,198

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 647,220 521,459 Savings, NOW and money-market deposits 2,265,152 2,151,635 Time deposits 39,284 61,026

Total deposits 2,951,656 2,734,120

Official checks 6,572 9,420 Other borrowings 2,543 1,873 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 240,000 264,016 Operating lease liabilities 11,386 11,311 Subordinated debt 40,961 40,919 Other liabilities 7,923 10,477

Total liabilities 3,261,041 3,072,136





Shareholders' equity: Common stock, $.01 par value 50,000,000 shares authorized, 11,738,237 and 11,603,781 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021 117 116 Additional paid-in capital 208,530 205,907 Retained earnings 118,996 105,147 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,843) (6,108)

Total shareholders' equity 266,800 305,062

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,527,841 3,377,198



Book Value per Share $ 22.73 26.29

FINEMARK HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Unaudited)

($ in thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, June 30,



2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income:









Loans

$ 18,145 16,860 $ 35,177 33,335 Debt securities

3,762 2,398 7,272 4,866 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 100 114 217 279 Other

94 101 146 218

Total interest income 22,101 19,473 42,812 38,698

Interest expense:

Deposits

1,784 1,023 2,775 2,064 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,389 2,078 3,029 4,172 Subordinated debt

542 732 1,083 1,424

Total interest expense 3,715 3,833 6,887 7,660

Net interest income 18,386 15,640 35,925 31,038

Provision for loan losses 836 540 1,285 847

Net interest income after provision for loan losses 17,550 15,100 34,640 30,191

Noninterest income:

Trust fees

6,752 6,628 13,750 12,596 Income from bank-owned life insurance 399 200 1,013 397 Income from solar farms 96 97 170 161 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale - 243 - 902 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt 1,226 (400) 1,844 (955) Other fees and service charges 401 309 906 541

Total noninterest income 8,874 7,077 17,683 13,642

Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits 11,386 9,336 21,887 18,240 Occupancy

1,991 1,506 3,899 3,035 Information systems 1,574 1,548 3,096 3,086 Professional fees

592 446 1,152 872 Marketing and business development 559 492 1,252 677 Regulatory assessments 439 395 895 788 Other

1,159 1,355 2,519 2,750

Total noninterest expense 17,700 15,078 34,700 29,448

Earnings before income taxes 8,724 7,099 17,623 14,385

Income taxes 1,747 1,703 3,774 3,417

Net earnings

$ 6,977 5,396 $ 13,849 10,968

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 11,723 9,162 11,681 9,093 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 11,906 9,331 11,857 9,265

Per share information: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.60 0.59 $ 1.19 1.21 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.59 0.58 $ 1.17 1.18

FineMark Holdings, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Second Quarter 2022

Unaudited

$ in thousands except for share data 2nd Qtr 2022 1st Qtr 2022 4th Qtr 2021 3rd Qtr 2021 2nd Qtr 2021 2022 2021 $ Earnings Net Interest Income $ 18,386 $ 17,539 17,155 16,496 15,640 $ 35,925 $ 31,038 Provision (credit) for loan loss $ 836 $ 449 18 (834 ) 540 $ 1,285 $ 847 Non-interest Income (excl. gains and losses) $ 7,648 $ 8,191 7,712 7,617 7,234 $ 15,839 $ 13,695 Gain on sale of debt securities available for sale $ - - - 243 $ - $ 902 Gains and losses on debt extinguishment $ 1,226 $ 618 (244) - (400) $ 1,844 $ (955) Gain on termination of swap $ - 1,212 - - $ - $ - Non-interest Expense $ 17,700 $ 17,000 17,161 15,599 15,078 $ 34,700 $ 29,448 Earnings before income taxes $ 8,724 $ 8,899 8,656 9,348 7,099 $ 17,623 $ 14,385 Income Taxes $ 1,747 $ 2,027 1,653 2,292 1,703 $ 3,774 $ 3,417 Net Earnings $ 6,977 $ 6,872 7,003 7,056 5,396 $ 13,849 $ 10,968 Basic earnings per share $ 0.60 $ 0.59 0.60 0.62 0.59 $ 1.19 $ 1.21 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.58 0.59 0.61 0.58 $ 1.17 $ 1.18 Performance Ratios Return on average assets* 0.80 % 0.80 % 0.88 % 0.92 % 0.74 % 0.80 % 0.76 % Return on risk weighted assets* 1.43 % 1.46 % 1.55 % 1.56 % 1.28 % 1.42 % 1.30 % Return on average equity* 10.28 % 9.17 % 9.22 % 9.39 % 9.89 % 9.70 % 10.18 % Yield on earning assets* 2.66 % 2.52 % 2.67 % 2.71 % 2.79 % 2.61 % 2.80 % Cost of funds* 0.46 % 0.41 % 0.46 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.44 % 0.58 % Net Interest Margin* 2.22 % 2.14 % 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.24 % 2.19 % 2.25 % Efficiency ratio 64.93 % 64.52 % 69.70 % 64.69 % 66.37 % 64.73 % 65.91 % Capital Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.16 % 9.22 % 9.73 % 9.88 % 9.27 % 9.16 % 9.27 % Common equity risk-based capital ratio 16.81 % 16.96 % 17.24 % 16.80 % 15.96 % 16.81 % 15.96 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.81 % 16.96 % 17.24 % 16.80 % 15.96 % 16.81 % 15.96 % Total risk-based capital ratio 20.03 % 20.25 % 20.64 % 20.22 % 19.68 % 20.03 % 19.68 % Book value per share $ 22.73 $ 23.82 $ 26.29 $ 26.32 $ 25.20 $ 22.73 $ 25.20 Tangible book value per share $ 22.73 $ 23.82 $ 26.29 $ 26.32 $ 25.20 $ 22.73 $ 25.20 Asset Quality Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (24) $ (13) 541 (4) (1) $ (37) $ (7) Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans -0.00 % -0.00 % 0.03 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % -0.00 % Allowance for loan losses $ 21,605 $ 20,745 20,283 20,806 21,636 $ 21,605 $ 21,636 Allowance to total loans 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.01 % 1.03 % 1.10 % 1.01 % 1.10 % Nonperforming loans $ 706 $ 714 729 928 2,001 $ 706 $ 2,001 Other real estate owned $ - $ - - - - $ - $ - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.03 % 0.04 % 0.04 % 0.05 % 0.10 % 0.03 % 0.10 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.03 % 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.07 % Loan Composition (% of Total Gross Loans) 1-4 Family 49.5 % 50.7 % 51.8 % 52.0 % 53.6 % 49.5 % 53.6 % Commercial Loans 9.5 % 10.4 % 10.2 % 11.0 % 11.2 % 9.5 % 11.2 % Commercial Real Estate 24.3 % 23.2 % 21.7 % 21.0 % 21.1 % 24.3 % 21.1 % Construction Loans 8.5 % 7.8 % 8.3 % 8.2 % 6.7 % 8.5 % 6.7 % Other Loans 8.2 % 7.9 % 8.0 % 7.8 % 7.4 % 8.2 % 7.4 % End of Period Balances Assets $ 3,527,841 $ 3,489,146 3,377,198 3,083,569 2,982,969 $ 3,527,841 $ 2,982,969 Debt securities $ 1,164,449 $ 1,209,357 978,228 887,244 720,893 $ 1,164,449 $ 720,893 Loans, net of allowance $ 2,115,137 $ 2,032,426 1,996,362 2,002,778 1,945,541 $ 2,115,137 $ 1,945,541 Deposits $ 2,951,656 $ 2,954,042 2,734,120 2,429,920 2,358,263 $ 2,951,656 $ 2,358,263 Other borrowings $ 2,543 $ 1,507 1,873 3,456 5,790 $ 2,543 $ 5,790 Subordinated Debt $ 40,961 $ 40,940 40,919 40,898 40,876 $ 40,961 $ 40,876 FHLB Advances $ 240,000 $ 192,951 264,016 284,080 284,144 $ 240,000 $ 284,144 Shareholders' Equity $ 266,800 $ 277,814 305,062 304,782 271,005 $ 266,800 $ 271,005 Trust and Investment Fee Income $ 6,752 $ 6,998 7,030 7,012 6,628 $ 13,750 $ 12,596 Assets Under Administration Balance at beginning of period $ 6,009,657 $ 6,200,406 5,739,551 5,688,110 5,304,562 $ 6,200,406 $ 5,091,408 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income $ (684,277) $ (395,124) 279,391 (71,467) 242,924 $ (1,079,401) $ 318,123 Net client asset flows $ 139,467 $ 204,375 181,465 122,908 140,623 $ 343,842 $ 278,578 Balance at end of period $ 5,464,847 $ 6,009,657 6,200,406 5,739,551 5,688,110 $ 5,464,847 $ 5,688,110 Percentage of AUA that are managed 88 % 88 % 88 % 88 % 89 % 88 % 89 % Stock Valuation Closing Market Price (OTCQX) $ 29.05 $ 33.25 33.60 34.00 33.00 $ 29.05 $ 33.00 Multiple of Tangible Book Value 1.28 1.40 1.28 1.29 1.31 1.28 1.31

*annualized

Background

FineMark Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of FineMark National Bank & Trust. Founded in 2007, FineMark National Bank & Trust is a nationally chartered bank, headquartered in Florida. Through its offices located in Florida, Arizona and South Carolina, FineMark offers a full range of financial services including personal and business banking, lending services, trust, and investment services. The Corporation's common stock trades on the OTCQX under the symbol FNBT. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at www.finemarkbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends, and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include: weakness in national, regional or international economic conditions or conditions affecting the banking or financial services industries or financial capital markets; volatility in national and international financial markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits; reductions in the market value or outflows of assets under administration; changes in the value of securities and other assets; reductions in loan demand; changes in loan collectability, default and charge-off rates; changes in the size and nature of our competition; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; occurrences of cyber-attacks, hacking and identity theft; natural disasters; and changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements. You should carefully review all of these factors and you should be aware that there might be other factors that could cause these differences.

These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans and estimates at the date of this report. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

