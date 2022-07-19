Bolt Global and Binance Pay have launched Bolt+, a new web3 live entertainment and social experience

LONDON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bolt Global, a technology company which builds Web3-enabled platforms and services for the next generation of the internet, and Binance , the world's leading digital asset exchange, have partnered to offer over 90 million Binance users in over 150 countries access to Bolt+ , a new live entertainment and social experience, powered by Binance Pay .

Bolt+ is a web3 live entertainment, social networking and gaming experience for users, live streamers, and content creators. Bolt+ is available on the Web, and as an iOS and Android mobile application. Bolt+ is also available as a Smart TV application through VIDAA , the fastest growing operating system on Smart TVs for over 50 manufacturers, including Hisense, Toshiba, and Loewe TV, across 14 million Smart TVs.

Bolt+ and Binance welcome creators from YouTube and Twitch to start earning from day 1.

On Bolt+ , fans can directly send their favourite streamers and content creators virtual gifts and tips, paid for in crypto directly from their Binance wallet. Earnings can be cashed out anytime via Binance Pay , which is paid directly to the creator's Binance wallet.

A wide range of revenue streams are available to all content creators on Bolt+, including tipping, advertising and sponsorship, and utility-based NFT channels.

To enable universal value creation for all users, creators and live streamers can keep up to 95% of their earnings from Bolt+.

This is in contrast to existing web2 platforms, where take rates by the platform can be as high as 55%.

A platform for all - including global entertainment brands and independent content creators.

Bolt+ has also onboarded global leaders in the entertainment space, such as Monstercat , the global independent electronic music label, OneFootball , the leading football media company covering 200 leagues in 12 different languages, Euronews , the regional news network in Europe, and France 24 , the international news television network based in Paris.

NFT-ready communities with 1-click authentication

NFT collectors are also able to access NFT-holder-only communities across popular collections such as Bored Ape Yacht Club, World of Women, and Sandbox, through a 1-click authentication via Metamask, WalletConnect, or the BoltX Web Extension. Binance Pay is also available across all channels and NFT communities as a payment method to start earning in crypto, from Day 1.

Jonathan Lim, Global Head of Binance Pay, "Binance Pay is proud to be partnering with Bolt Global to offer innovative virtual gifting, tipping, and premium live entertainment experiences on Bolt+. Streamers and creators can now earn easily in crypto with the benefits of the ease of use, and security of the Binance ecosystem. Brands are also able to use Binance Pay to power fan experiences and meaningful initiatives on their Bolt+ channels. We look forward to powering more creative activations of Binance Pay by users, streamers, and brands across the Bolt Global ecosystem, and bringing awareness of Binance Pay to a wider audience."

Christel Quek, Co-Founder and CTO of Bolt Global, "We are thrilled to partner with Binance Pay to bring web3 adoption to more industries across entertainment, retail, and gaming globally. Furthermore, Binance's 90 million users is an incredibly strong demand partner for other brands in the Bolt+ ecosystem. Our distribution network by VIDAA across 50 Smart TV manufacturers, including Hisense and Toshiba, will also bring the world-class Binance ecosystem to more markets."

In a simple 2 step process,

Select the tip amount (supports BUSD, USDT, BNB, USDC) or buy a virtual gift in crypto. This will generate a QR code on Bolt+.

Scan the QR code from the Binance app, and authenticate the transaction.

A successful tipping message will also be displayed publicly in the live chat box. Streamers and content creators can choose to also display the virtual gifts they have received from their fans in their Bolt+ channels.

About Binance Pay

Binance Pay is a contactless, borderless, and secure user-to-user cryptocurrency payment feature on the Binance App. Binance Pay allows users and merchants to send and receive crypto payments around the world without incurring special handling fees for using crypto. To date, Binance Pay has recorded over $12 billion in total volume spanning 17 million transactions, more than 7,000 merchants, and millions of users.

About Bolt Global

Bolt Global is a technology company which builds web3-enabled platforms and services for the next generation of the internet. Currently, Bolt Global operates three core businesses - Bolt+ , a web3 media and entertainment platform, BoltX , a self-custody NFT and digital asset wallet, and BoltZap , a web3-commerce marketplace.

Through Bolt Global's ecosystem of trusted partners, including Binance, Hisense Group, OneFootball and Euronews, users are able to experience global entertainment and gaming experiences, backed by best-in-class web3 integration and a wide distribution network. This is facilitated by a strategic partnership with VIDAA, the fastest growing operating system on Smart TVs for over 50 manufacturers, including Hisense, Toshiba, and Loewe TV, across 14 million Smart TVs.

At the heart of Bolt Global is a diverse team that originates from 18 different countries, including alumni from Tencent, Twitter, Zilliqa, and Goldman Sachs. Bolt Global is headquartered in London, United Kingdom, and backed by Trovio Group and Plutus Investment Group . For more information, please visit www.bolt.global .

