Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Announces Investment in Viva Railings

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2022 / Gladstone Capital Corporation (Nasdaq:GLAD) ("Gladstone Capital") is pleased to partner with Bennett Capital Partners ("Bennett Capital") and Viva Railings, LLC ("Viva Railings" or "Viva") by providing a senior debt investment and follow-on growth capital.

About Viva Railings, LLC: Viva Railings was founded in 2005 and is strategically headquartered in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex to serve its customers and projects across the US and beyond. The company has grown and evolved into an award-winning manufacturer of modular, stainless-steel railings. Viva Railings is a leader in architectural railing systems, providing turnkey in-house designs, engineering, fabrication and installations, serving leading architects, contractors, and building owners. The company provides architects access to design tools, engineering support, sku libraries, and CAD files to streamline the design and bidding process. For eight years, Viva Railings has been ranked on Inc. 500|5000 lists of Fastest Growing American Companies. For more information please visit: www.VivaRailings.com.

The investment from Gladstone Capital will allow Viva Railings to invest in various new growth initiatives, while supporting the company's efforts to accelerate the expansion of its existing footprint. "We are thrilled to partner with Viva Railings and Bennett Capital," said John Sateri, Managing Director at Gladstone Capital. "Viva Railings has been a leader and innovator in the industry for decades and we look forward to supporting Bennett Capital and Viva's continued expansion in the years to come."

"We are pleased to welcome Gladstone Capital as our partner and excited about their ability to provide flexible capital to support our growth," said Huzefa Tinwala, Co-Founder and President of Viva Railings. Adam Bennett, Managing Partner at Bennett Capital added, "Viva's ability to solve complex problems and a track record for delivering projects on time and on budget provide a catalyst for growth that is ideally suited for a capital partner such as Gladstone Capital."

About Bennett Capital Partners: Bennett Capital is an operationally oriented investor in middle market companies providing capital and hands-on support to help companies and management teams grow and achieve long-term success. For more information please visit: www.BennettCapitalPartners.com.

About Gladstone Capital Corporation: Gladstone Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded business development company that invests in debt and equity securities consisting primarily of secured first and second lien term loans to lower middle market businesses in the United States. Information on the business activities of all the Gladstone funds can be found at: www.GladstoneCompanies.com.

The statements in this press release regarding the longer-term prospects of Gladstone Capital, Viva Railings, and their management teams, and the ability of Gladstone Capital and Viva Railings to grow and expand are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements inherently involve certain risks and uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Although these statements are based on Gladstone Capital's and Viva Railings' current plans that are believed to be reasonable as of the date of this press release, a number of factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including those factors described from time to time in Gladstone Capital's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Gladstone Capital undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

