MedTech Innovator, the largest accelerator of medical technology companies in the world, in partnership with Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed), the first and only regional association to provide a unified voice for the medical technology industry, has announced the 20 companies selected to participate in the organization's third annual Asia Pacific Accelerator program.

MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific offers best-in-class start-ups with opportunities to work with investors, business leaders and allied service professionals in the medtech industry to help drive commercialization of life-changing technologies throughout the region. The 2022 cohort companies will also compete for up to US$300,000 in cash prizes and awards.

"This year's selected cohorts for our Asia Pacific Accelerator program represent some of the region's most promising entrepreneurs looking to solve significant real-world problems in healthcare," said Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator. "Together with our sponsors, we look forward to helping them bring their innovations to patients in need."

"Our continued partnership with MedTech Innovator on its Asia Pacific Accelerator aligns with our mission to help shape the future of healthcare across our region," said Harjit Gill, CEO of APACMed. "The 2022 cohorts stand to make a significant difference in how patients are cared for across multiple disease states and conditions."

Over 250 companies applied for the Asia Pacific program, but only four startups from the 2022 Asia Pacific cohort will advance to compete in the Grand Finals to be held at APACMed's Medtech Forum 2022 in Singapore on September 26-27. Attended by health care industry leaders, health care providers, and investors from across the region, the MedTech Forum will also showcase solutions from the 20 Accelerator companies. The winning company, which will be determined by audience vote, stands to win a non-dilutive cash prize and the title of the 2022 MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Winner.

MedTech Innovator's 2022 top 20 Asia Pacific Accelerator companies include:

4baseCare, Singapore AEvice Health, Singapore Alimetry, Auckland, New Zealand Bioscan Research, Ahmedabad, India Cell4D, London, UK DC Medical, Seoul, South Korea ErleaDx, Singapore Lenexa Medical, Melbourne, Australia Live-EM Lab, Singapore Medicaretec Co., Seoul, South Korea Mobio Interactive, Singapore NousQ, Singapore Novaprint Therapeutics, Suzhou, China Nu Eyne Co., Seoul, South Korea PETCoil, Sunnyvale, Calif, U.S. Sapyen, Melbourne, Australia SharpArrow, Spokane, Wash., U.S. SKIA, Seoul, South Korea TeraLumen Solutions, Chennai, India WAYCEN, Seoul, South Korea

MedTech Innovator's 2022 Asia Pacific program sponsors include Johnson Johnson Medical Devices Companies, Align Technology, Nipro Medical Corporation, Oliver Healthcare Packaging, Jabil, Siemens Healthineers, Cambridge Consultants, and Enterprise Singapore. The MedTech Innovator Asia Pacific Program is held in partnership with APACMed.

About Asia Pacific Medical Technology Association (APACMed)

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Singapore, APACMed represents manufacturers and suppliers of medical equipment, devices and in vitro diagnostics, industry associations and other key stakeholders associated with the medical technology industry in Asia Pacific.

Providing a unified voice for the medical devices and in-vitro diagnostics industry in Asia Pacific, APACMed works proactively with bilateral, regional and local government bodies to shape policies, demonstrate the value of medical technology and promote regulatory harmonization. We strive to promote digital health innovation and impact policy that advances healthcare access for patients by engaging with medical device associations and companies in Asia Pacific.

APACMed is also host to the annual Asia Pacific MedTech Forum.

www.apacmed.org

About MedTech Innovator

Based in Los Angeles, Calif., MedTech Innovator is the largest accelerator of medical technology companies in the world and the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry. [i] Its mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the health care system. MedTech Innovator matches health care industry leaders with innovative early stage and emerging growth medtech companies for mentorship and support.

To date, MedTech Innovator has supported 421 alumni that have gone on to raise $4.6 billion in follow-on funding, brought 130 products to market, and achieved 29 exits.

For more information about MedTech Innovator, visit https://medtechinnovator.org/ and follow @MedTechAwards on Twitter and on LinkedIn. To receive industry insights and highlights about MedTech Innovator's current and alumni participant companies, subscribe to its monthly newsletter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006126/en/

Contacts:

Tim Polakowski

Pazanga Health Communications

Tpolakowski@pazangahealth.com

831-676-8214