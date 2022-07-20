Fly540 Partners with AeroCRS to Boost International Expansion Plan

The African low-cost carrier will benefit from a new network and ancillary marketplace to reach new audiences and drive incremental revenue

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fly540, East Africa's premier low-cost airline, has partnered with AeroCRS, a travel solutions company focused on helping airlines expand their regional sales reach, to improve the carrier's distribution and retailing strategy as it prepares to expand its route network throughout Africa.

The successful migration to the AeroCRS Passenger Service System (PSS) and the AeroCRS Network will enable Fly540 to broaden its international footprint. With AeroCRS, Fly540 can drive incremental revenue through online travel agencies, meta-search engines, and other aggregators, and can enhance how it manages its passenger relationships.

"Fly540 is moving to AeroCRS because it is a comprehensive solution that supports all the different functions of the airline's operation. In addition, AeroCRS provides access to an online distribution platform comprised of 20+API integrations to leading distributors. "As Fly540 moves back into regional flights following the disruption of Covid-19, we see AeroCRS as a strategic partner to improve our distribution and retailing strategies," said Don Smith, Fly540 CEO.

Fly540 believes their passengers should enjoy affordable, safe and comfortable air travel and provide consistent and excellent customer service. The implementation of the AeroCRS travel solutions will allow the airline to achieve these goals.

"We welcome Fly540, one of the leading low-cost airlines in East Africa, to our growing airline network. During the past few years, we have provided our flexible solutions to Fly540's affiliate company Eastafrican.com, and I'm confident that Fly540 will enjoy the same success by using our innovative and out-of-the-box solutions and services," said Meir Hadassi Turner, Founder & CEO of AeroCRS.

The AeroCRS suite of travel solutions focuses on finding ways to free airlines from the constraints of their legacy systems, which typically lack the modern and flexible code base that airlines need to implement cross-functional processes, adapt to constantly evolving consumer needs, and open revenue channels beyond conventional ancillaries. AeroCRS's PSS system is a one-stop-shop that is ideal for growing airlines to efficiently service their passengers' needs, while the AeroCRS Network enables airlines to distribute more broadly to new audiences and drive incremental revenue.

For more information about the AeroCRS and Fly540 partnership or to speak with company executives, please contact Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.

About Fly540

Fly540 was established in 2005 and took to the skies in 2006. Fly540 is East Africa's premier low-cost airline offering low fares on scheduled flights all year round to destinations within Kenya, South Sudan, and Zanzibar with plans to expand their routes network to more countries.

About AeroCRS

AeroCRS provides technology services and distribution connectivity to more than 90 travel companies worldwide since 2006. Its technology solutions include inventory management, yield & revenue management, fares & classes management, open API, B2C & B2B platform, fares branding, FFP, BI platform, reporting center, and many more technology services. In addition to the core software services, AeroCRS invented the AeroCRS Network. The Network is an online distribution platform for airlines based on API integrations globally to over 20 distribution channels. Any airline using the AeroCRS Network can increase sales and grow distribution reach no matter which Passenger Service System (PSS) solution it uses.

