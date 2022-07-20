Germany's energy supply is at risk. One of the major consumers is the chemical giant BASF, which uses gas throughout its production process as an energy and heat supplier, catalyst and indispensable ingredient in packaging and cosmetics. Gas is essential in over 50,000 products - due to the ongoing conflict with Russia, it is now threatening to become scarce in Central Europe. Overall, analysts calculate that a lack of gas supplies from Russia could reduce chemical production in Germany by a fifth by 2024. Some industry stocks are already trading below book value, and the stock market is downgrading Germany's competitiveness compared with the globalized market. Is there any hope for the scolded DAX stock?

