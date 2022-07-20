- (PLX AI) - BillerudKorsnas Q2 sales SEK 11,408 million vs. estimate SEK 10,900 million.
|11,700
|11,840
|07:30
|11,660
|11,775
|19.07.
|07:10
|BillerudKorsnas Q2 Adjusted EBITDA SEK 2,267 Million vs. Estimate SEK 2,234 Million
|07:06
|BILLERUDKORSNAS: Interim report January-June 2022
|12.07.
|BillerudKorsnäs macht Plastikfolien in industriellen Papiersäcken überflüssig
|06.07.
|BILLERUDKORSNAS: Invitation to webcasted telephone conference - Q2 2022
|05.07.
|BillerudKorsnäs eliminates the need for plastic film in industrial paper sacks
|BILLERUDKORSNAES AB
|11,365
|-3,03 %