Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - With the theme of "city of angels is inherited by China, with ancient culture and colorful intangible cultural heritage", on June 17th, 2022, the organizing committee of The 5th US Legacy Art Festival held a press conference at Sheraton in San Gabriel to announce the official launch of the Festival. Cultural Counselor of the Chinese Consulate General in Los Angeles Wang Taiyu, cultural consul Mao Qin, San Gabriel Councillor Wu Chengyuan, Monterey Park Councillor Rao Yingfan, West Covina Councillor Wu Tonghuai, Walnut Mayor Qin Zhenguo's representative Lai Meiqi and more than 100 guests from all walks of life attended the event.

Ye Jin, vice president of the Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association and pipa performer, said, "August will soon usher in The 5th US Legacy Art Festival in 2022. The 5th US Legacy Art Festival is an international, authoritative, and professional art festival. The aim of the festival is to promote and improve Chinese culture, Chinese and Western music, and traditional arts, help international communication, and give a platform and stage to outstanding artists showing their talent ability. The artists can study, cooperate, and make progress together. The 5th US Legacy Art Festival will emphasize multiple and cohesive ideas. The festival committee invited authoritative and professional musicians, famous dramatists, artists, dancers, and professors as guest performers and competition judges. The festival provides an international stage for artists and participants, and allows them to show their talent as well as fulfill their art dreams. We believe that the 5th US Legacy Art Festival will be very successful with the support and help from all people who attend the art event. All of us will be very proud to inherit Chinese and American culture and art and contribute to the world's art."





The Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association was registered in the United States. Members of the Association are composed of famous musicians, performers, conductors, composers and other artists from the United States and China. It is the largest, most authoritative and professional association of Chinese musicians in the United States and North America. The association has received strong support from the local governments of China and the United States and the Chinese Embassy in the United States. The association aims to promote the US-China relations, enhance Sino-US friendship and cultivate international talents in music through music and cultural exchanges. It publicizes Chinese traditional music culture to the world and creates artistic value.

Since its establishment, the Association has held nearly a hundred grand concerts, including the annual signature concerts: the "Eagle Flying and Dragon Running" New Year's and Spring Festival Music Gala, the "Heritage Cup" International Art Festival, etc. Every concert was reported by the mainstream media at home and abroad, and local dignitaries delivered speeches to express their full support and strong affirmation to Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association.

George Li: founding chairman of Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association, President of Merano Cultural Performances Inc., founder of Zhonghua Chinese Orchestra, president of Merano Musical Instruments Co., Ltd., founding chairman of Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association, director of live livestreaming platform of Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association, Chairman of Merano Cultural Exchange, Executive Director of China Cultural and Creative Foundation, General Producer of American Cultural Activities of the Foundation, Famous Double Bass Player, Lifetime Member of International Society of Bassists.

Ye Jin is a globally renowned emerging Chinese music artist and Pipa Player, and she is also the first Chinese to actively engage in Pipa music education. The young artist is also the Vice Chairman of the Sino-US Chinese Musicians Association, an outstanding association of American and Chinese musicians with members including top Chinese and American musicians, conductors and composers, and support from both governments. She received her undergraduate education as a Pipa major at Shanghai Theater Academy which is China's top art university. She obtained her master's degree in Leadership in the Arts and Entertainment Industries from the New York Institute of Technology.

