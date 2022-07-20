Group 1 Automotive, Inc.: Group 1 Automotive Appoints Mark Bridgland as U.K. Managing Director

HOUSTON, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 204 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today announced the appointment of Mark Bridgland to the role of managing director for the Company's U.K. operations. Bridgland, age 39, most recently served as Group 1's director of operations for the Company's 55 U.K. dealerships. In his new role, he will assume responsibility for the Company's human resources, finance and other support functions in the U.K. in addition to oversight of dealership operations.

Bridgland began his career at Group 1 in 2013 as the U.K.'s finance and insurance compliance manager and has served in a variety of operational and support functions since that time. Prior to joining Group 1, he worked for Lookers PLC and several other U.K. automotive retail businesses.

Group 1 CEO Earl Hesterberg commented, "Mark has spent 20 years working in the automotive industry and over the past nine years at Group 1 has been instrumental in the success of our U.K. operations. We are pleased to expand his role to managing director as his background and proven leadership make him an ideal candidate to assume this important role."

As of year-end 2021, Group 1 operated 55 automotive dealerships, 75 franchises, and 12 collision centers in the U.K. that offer 14 brands of automobiles including VW Group brands, BMW/MINI, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, Toyota, Kia and Citroen. Group 1's U.K. operations generated £1.9 billion ($2.6 billion) in 2021 annual revenue.

