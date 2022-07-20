Regulatory News:
VITURA (Paris:VTR):
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of issuer
Identification code of
Day of
Identification code of
Aggregated daily
Daily weighted average price of
Market (MIC Code)
VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
15/07/2022
FR0010309096
21
29.20
XPAR
* Two-digit rounding after the decimal
TOTAL
21
29.20
Details per transaction
|Name of issuer
Identification code issuer
Name of
Identification code of
Day/time of
Identification
Price per
Currency
Acquired
Market (MIC
Reference number
|Purpose of buy back
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/07/2022 09:00:20
FR0010309096
29.20
EUR
11
XPAR
00315121765EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/07/2022 10:20:00
FR0010309096
29.20
EUR
1
XPAR
00315138571EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/07/2022 11:55:52
FR0010309096
29.20
EUR
1
XPAR
00315158133EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
|VITURA
969500EQZGSVHQZQE212
Exane SA
969500UP76J52A9OXU27
15/07/2022 16:15:29
FR0010309096
29.20
EUR
8
XPAR
00315218325EXPA1
|Annulation d'action (réduction de capital)
