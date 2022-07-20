Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2022) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) ("Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its AGM voting results.

Report in Respect of Voting Results Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations

The following sets forth a brief description of each matter voted upon at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares of Arrow held on July 19 , 2022, and the outcome of the vote:

Description of Matter Outcome of Vote Votes For Votes Against or Withheld Number of Directors To set the number of directors at six (6). Approved 74,733,043



99.55 % 337,692



0.45 % Election of Directors Marshall Abbott Approved 74,775,832



99.61 % 294,903



0.39 % Grant M. Carnie Approved 75,049,095

99.97 % 21,640

0.03 % Gage Jull Approved 74,761,800

99.59 % 308,935

0.14 % Maria Charash Koundina Approved 75,009,896

99.92 % 60,839

0.08 % Ravi Sharma Approved 74,735,814

99.55 % 334,921

0.45 % Anthony Zaidi Approved 74,773,708

99.60 % 297,027

0.40 % Appointment of Auditors Appointment of Deloitte LLP as Auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorizing the Directors to fix their remuneration. Approved 75,066,341



99.99 % 4,394



0.01% Approval and Amendment of Option Plan To re-approve the Corporation's stock option plan and to approve certain amendments thereto as more particularly set out in the Information Circular and Proxy Statement (collectively, the "Circular") of the Corporation dated June 6, 2022. Approved 74,427,732







99.14 % 643,003







0.86% Approval of Canacol Resolution To ratify, confirm and approve: (i) the issuance to Canacol Energy Ltd. of certain common shares and common share purchase warrants of the Corporation; and (ii) the creation of Canacol as a "control person" for the purposes of the rules of the TSX Venture Exchange as more particularly set out in Circular. Approved







Excluding Canacol Shares

74,976,618



99.87%



38,715,205



95.72% 94, 117



0.13%



94,117



4.28% Approval of Option Grants To approve the grant of 1,000,000 options to each of Mr. Grant M. Carnie and Ms. Maria Charash Koundina. Approved 74, 669, 298



99.47% 401,437



0.53%

For further Information, contact:

Arrow Exploration

Marshall Abbott, CEO +1 403 651 5995

Joe McFarlane, CFO +1 403 818 1033

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

Shauna MacDonald +1 403 538 5645

Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor +44 (0)20 7523 8000

James Asensio

Gordon Hamilton

Auctus Advisors (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright (Corporate) +44 (0)7711 627449

Rupert Holdsworth Hunt (Broking)

Camarco (Financial PR)

James Crothers +44 (0)20 3781 8331

Rebecca Waterworth

Billy Clegg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131340