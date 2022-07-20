Anzeige
PR Newswire
20.07.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 19

20 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 19 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 26,862
Weighted average purchase price paid: 354.8956 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 358 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 350.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,416,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,675,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 19 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1813351.50 08:34:3500060094328TRLO0LSE
175351.50 08:34:3500060094330TRLO0LSE
911351.50 08:34:3500060094329TRLO0LSE
1955350.50 08:43:0600060094592TRLO0LSE
460352.00 09:11:1400060095449TRLO0LSE
1647352.00 09:11:1400060095450TRLO0LSE
1807354.50 09:54:0300060096574TRLO0LSE
1841354.50 09:54:0300060096575TRLO0LSE
2541354.00 09:54:0600060096576TRLO0LSE
1157354.00 10:02:3200060097478TRLO0LSE
700354.00 10:02:3200060097477TRLO0LSE
1798357.00 11:07:2700060099656TRLO0LSE
2121356.50 11:15:0200060099863TRLO0LSE
135357.50 12:02:2000060101354TRLO0LSE
699357.50 12:04:1900060101413TRLO0LSE
289357.50 12:04:1900060101414TRLO0LSE
910357.50 12:04:1900060101415TRLO0LSE
1866358.00 12:51:3000060102403TRLO0LSE
138358.00 12:51:3000060102404TRLO0LSE
2124358.00 12:51:3000060102405TRLO0LSE
519357.50 12:52:0400060102416TRLO0LSE
1256357.50 12:52:0400060102415TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

