Mittwoch, 20.07.2022
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 
Frankfurt
20.07.22
08:02 Uhr
1,230 Euro
+0,020
+1,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
20.07.2022 | 08:31
DJ Custodian REIT plc: Custodian REIT acquires pair of DFS retail warehouse assets for GBP9 million

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Custodian REIT acquires pair of DFS retail warehouse assets for GBP9 million 20-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

20 July 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or the "Company")

Custodian REIT acquires pair of DFS retail warehouse assets for GBP9 million

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK property investment company focused on smaller lot-sizes, is pleased to announce two further property purchases.

The Company has acquired two retail warehouses in Measham, Leicestershire, and Droitwich, Worcestershire, occupying an aggregate 40,077 sq ft. The units are both let to DFS Furniture with a weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry of 8.0 years and an aggregate passing rent of GBP894,103 per annum, reflecting a net initial yield1 of 9.43%.

The agreed purchase price of GBP8.9 million was funded from the Company's existing debt resources, increasing net gearing2 to 23.4% loan to value, which remains within the Company's target range.

Following this acquisition the Company's diversified portfolio's weighting to retail warehouses has increased to 24%, with 38% industrial, 16% office, 11% high street retail and 11% other, comprising 164 properties located in strong economic areas across the UK.

Commenting on the acquisition, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's discretionary investment manager), said:

"These high yielding assets let on long-term leases to a strong covenant are a great addition to our portfolio. Retail warehouses continue to demonstrate their relevance and appeal alongside the continued rise of e-commerce, with one out of three sofas sold in the UK purchased in-store, while the 'halo' effect of a physical store supporting local online purchases is particularly strong for furniture.

"The attractive entry yield will be accretive to dividend capacity over the medium term. As bricks and mortar retail undergoes a renaissance, and retail parks continue to outperform, we anticipate future market rental growth which should mitigate some of the acknowledged over-rent, support valuations and protect long term income streams."

1 Passing rent divided by valuation plus assumed purchaser's costs.

2 Gross borrowings less unrestricted cash divided by last published property portfolio valuation.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Nathan Brown / Hugh Jonathan Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                  custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10 million at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By targeting sub GBP10 million lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit custodianreit.com and custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CREI 
LEI Code:   2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
Sequence No.: 175795 
EQS News ID:  1401435 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1401435&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
