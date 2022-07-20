Scientists in the Netherlands have built a perovskite solar cell with a polyamide-imide (PAI) planarization layer to serve as an insulating layer. The device has an open-circuit voltage of 1.11 V, a short-circuit current of 19.9 mA cm-2, and a fill factor of 0.75.A group of scientists in the Netherlands has fabricated an inverted perovskite solar cell based on a polymer-coated steel substrate that can achieve a power conversion efficiency approaching that of non-inverted reference solar cells with a similar stack design. The cell has a p-i-n structure and relies on nickel-plated steel coated with ...

