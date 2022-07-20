SES will support ARSAT's mission to accelerate digital inclusion, close the digital gap and provide broadband services all over the country

ARSAT, Argentina's leading telecommunications company, will take advantage of SES's recently launched high performance geostationary (GEO) satellite, SES-17, to deliver high-quality connectivity services. "We want to reach all areas of the country," SES and ARSAT announced today. The multi-year agreement will allow ARSAT to provide reliable broadband satellite services starting in mid-2022.

By leveraging the capacity of SES-17, ARSAT will improve access to affordable and high-quality satellite broadband services for business and residential applications. In addition, ARSAT will use SES-17 to accelerate internet connectivity in public schools throughout the country in the framework of an agreement signed with the Ministry of Education.

Operating at 67 degrees West, SES-17 is the only high-performance Ka-band satellite currently operating in the Americas region with full coverage over the Argentine mainland. The satellite's 200 fully flexible beams also make it ideal for bringing quality connectivity services across underserved communities across the country.

"It is widely recognised that improved connectivity services change people's lives and transform the way industries operate, bringing far-reaching economic and social benefits. This agreement will allow us to continue providing high performance broadband services to improve digital inclusion throughout our country," said Matias Tombolini, president at ARSAT.

"ARSAT and SES have enjoyed a fruitful and strategic relationship for more than a decade. We are delighted to support ARSAT in its mission to generate a positive social impact, connecting unserved and underserved regions in Argentina and supporting the needs of young people throughout the country," said Omar Trujillo, Vice President of Networks Sales for Americas at SES. "We're delighted to further strengthen the cooperation between ARSAT and SES and look forward to working together for decades to come."

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless connectivity around the world. As the leader in global content connectivity solutions, SES operates the world's only multi-orbit constellation of satellites with the unique combination of global coverage and high performance, including the commercially-proven, low-latency Medium Earth Orbit O3b system. By leveraging a vast and intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES is able to deliver high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to the world's leading telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners. SES's video network carries over ~8,200 channels and has an unparalleled reach of 366 million households, delivering managed media services for both linear and non-linear content. The company is listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com.

About ARSAT

We are Argentina's national telecommunications company with strong commitment to generate equal connectivity conditions across the country. Our geostationary satellites, together with the extensive amount of fiber optics interconnected land and a Tier III Data Center, makes ARSAT a unique and strategic telecommunications Gateway in the south Western hemisphere. Further information is available at: www.arsat.com.ar

