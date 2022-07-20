Roll-A-Rack has developed a gutter-like racking system that collects rainwater for irrigation.From pv magazine USA Ohio-based Roll-A-Rack announced it has developed a roll-forming solar racking system that captures rainfall on solar panels. Harvested rainwater can be used for irrigation. The product is designed for flat roofs or ground-mounted systems. The compact system requires only 11 inches between rows of panels, significantly cutting down the amount of space that is normally required for erosion control by planting vegetation. The company said the solution requires half the land to produce ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...