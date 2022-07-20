Monex Europe, one of Europe's leading corporate FX and hedging providers, has bolstered its board-level leadership team with the appointments of David Whitcroft as Group Director of Risk Treasury, John Gallagher as Group Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director, and Jacques de Villiers as Director of Digital Strategy, subject to regulatory approval. They will report into Nick Edgeley, Chief Executive Officer at Monex Europe.

These appointments follow those of Tom Farrow, Group Director of Trading and William Crossley, Group Sales Director to the firm's Board of Directors, in May this year.

Nick Edgeley, Chief Executive Officer at Monex Europe, commented: "We extend a warm welcome to David, John, and Jacques, who each have a wealth of experience and industry accomplishments under their belts. Their appointments underline our ability to attract talented individuals to our team, ensuring Monex is in the best possible position to deliver a world-class service to our clients."

David Whitcroft brings over 27 years of first-class experience to Monex Europe. He joins the firm from WorldRemit, one of the world's fastest growing fintechs, where he successfully developed its treasury and risk functions as Group Treasurer. Prior to this, he served as Group Treasurer for Doha Bank, Qatar and Al Hilal Bank, U.A.E. Previous roles also include risk treasury positions with National Australia Bank, Barclays Bank and CIBC.

David joins Monex Europe to drive a new agenda for risk treasury within the firm, including but not limited to supporting and enabling a range of new customer products, streamlining risk processes, evolving all risk treasury reporting, onboarding new banks and liquidity partners, and ensuring optimal returns on liquidity and capital.

John Gallagher has over 25 years' experience managing large global technology teams and is an expert in driving the delivery of transformational global IT strategies for large financial and payment organisations that maximise growth. He joins from Mastercard, where he was responsible for the management and governance of Mastercard's global consumer applications products and platforms and for the transformation of their Cloud native platforms and agile development capabilities. Prior to this, John was Chief Technology Officer at VeriFone Systems, responsible for their global payment processing services, and a Chief Information Officer and IT Director at Barclays Bank.

As Monex Europe's Chief Technology Officer, John will be responsible for developing new technology capabilities and working with Jacques de Villiers to build new product offerings that enhance Monex's automated FX and payment solutions while further developing the API capabilities and connectivity to meet rapidly evolving client demands.

Jacques de Villiers has over 15 years of international experience within the foreign exchange industry and a proven track record in value creation, having spearheaded the establishment of a new international business, overseen two successful M&A integrations, and established and managed several trading desks. In his role at Global Reach Group, where he was most recently Business Development Director, he devised several revenue growth strategies; identifying and winning strategic partnerships which drove significant revenue growth.

In the newly created role of Director of Digital Strategy, Jacques will be responsible for developing Monex's FX solutions and connectivity; expanding the firm's range of products and helping the business scale.

David Whitcroft, Group Director of Risk Treasury at Monex Europe, said: "I am delighted to be joining the team at Monex. I look forward to building on the excellent work of the risk treasury department, enhancing our controls and executing on solutions that support the growth of the business."

John Gallagher, Group Chief Technology Officer and Executive Director, said: "Monex has an outstanding reputation of being a collaborative, innovative and client-focused leader in the corporate FX and hedging world. I am incredibly excited to join Monex in this exciting phase of our development, working with Jacques and others across the business to deliver the products and capabilities for new and existing clients that will help them to succeed.

Jacques de Villiers, Director of Digital Strategy, said: "It's an incredibly exciting time to be joining the firm, and I look forward to working closely with John to strengthen our core digital offering, scaling the business through enhanced automation and unlocking new revenue streams."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005049/en/

Contacts:

camilla.wyatt@citigatedewerogerson.com

07585706829