Octopus Investments Australia has launched two renewable energy investment vehicles.From pv magazine Australia Octopus Australia's two new funds, one for institutional investors and the other for wholesale investors, will provide money for a multibillion-dollar Australian renewable energy portfolio. It says it currently has a secured portfolio of AUD 3 billion ($2 billion) across wind, solar and storage, with a visible pipeline for an additional AUD 5 billion. The platform for institutional investors, named the Octopus Australia Sustainable Investments (OASIS) Fund, has already secured a AUD ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...