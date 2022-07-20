Anzeige
Mittwoch, 20.07.2022
WKN: A2N6F4 ISIN: FI4000297767 Ticker-Symbol: 04Q 
GlobeNewswire
20.07.2022 | 11:05
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp (308/22)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Structured
Products. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond
loan. 

Short name:  NDAACSB260503
ISIN:     SE0015505060 
Trading code: NDAACSB260503

The last day of trading will be on July 22, 2022.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
