Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in instrument issued by Nordea Bank Abp (308/22)

Nordea Bank Abp has applied to have its bond loan delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. Short name: NDAACSB260503 ISIN: SE0015505060 Trading code: NDAACSB260503 The last day of trading will be on July 22, 2022. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.