FreedomPay Accelerates Industry Leading Growth Across the World with a Push and Mandate to Hire Best-in-Class Tech Professionals

The global fintech company is powering ahead with its "Technology First" vision, Leading the end-to-end future of the commerce Industry

PHILADELPHIA and LONDON, July 20, 2022, one of the world's fastest growing fintechs, innovating Next Level payment solutions, is creating hundreds of new positions, delivering record sales and turning on revenue streams at pace. The global company is aggressively expanding in new markets including the Middle East, South America, China, Africa and APAC. To fuel this growth, the company is aggressively seeking hundreds of technologists, both remote and in-office at it's many locations around the world.



"FreedomPay is like no other company, and we're experiencing extraordinary growth. We're accelerating rapidly as our unique tech unleashes groundbreaking solutions for our partners and clients in the new world of commerce," said David Knowlton, Chief Technology Officer at FreedomPay. "We're looking to hire a force of tech wizards with a passion for payments and tech to come and join us in this once in a lifetime opportunity. FreedomPay supports over 1,000 + partners across the world and many of the leading brands including; Marriott International, Inspire Brands, Compass Group and many more who depend on FreedomPay's technology to deliver safe, secure and scalable experiences across all channels," continued Knowlton.

Over the next 12-18 months FreedomPay is exponentially growing its team and seeking diverse talent to drive growth. FreedomPay is hiring graduates and experienced professionals to join the company as software engineers and developers, with a broad set of technical skills who can add fresh ideas, energy, and expertise to the company's unique commerce technology such as distributed computing, information retrieval, data management, large-scale system design and design code architecture. Direct Payment experience is not required, as we seek individuals excited and motivated to "break-the-mold" and "shake-things-up" - envisioning future states for Consumer and B2B payments.

"FreedomPay employees are the fuel cells propelling this rocket ship to the top. So recognizing and rewarding our team members is an absolute must to attract and retain the best talent," said Allan Moulds, SVP of Human Resources at FreedomPay. "When it comes to healthcare, compensation, and other employee benefits, it is critical that we provide the best experience and well-being to our team members. The FreedomPay culture allows everyone to bring their unique and true self to work and help foster innovation and creativity."

Interested in taking your career to the Next Level? Check out our openings and apply at https://corporate.freedompay.com/company/careers/.

