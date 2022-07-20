Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's half-year financial report January-June 2022: Record quarter

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, 2022 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT, 20 JULY 2022 AT 1:30 PM EEST

Cargotec's half-year financial report January-June 2022: Record quarter

- All time high comparable operating profit

- Record quarter for services and Hiab

- Orders received and order book at a new record

- Supply chain challenges and market uncertainty are expected to continue

April-June 2022 in brief: Orders received and comparable operating profit at record level

Orders received increased by 9 percent and totalled EUR 1,390 (1,276) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 3,596 (31 Dec 2021: 2,847) million at the end of the period.

Sales increased by 12 percent and totalled EUR 959 (853) million.

Service sales increased by 13 percent and totalled EUR 303 (268) million.

Service sales represented 32 (31) percent of consolidated sales.

Eco portfolio sales increased by 25 percent and totalled EUR 217 (173) million.

Eco portfolio sales represented 23 (20) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 47 (45) million, representing 5.0 (5.2) percent of sales. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -38 (-25) million.

Comparable operating profit increased by 23 percent and amounted to EUR 86 (70) million, representing 8.9 (8.2) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR 38 (13) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 41 (26) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.64 (0.40).

January-June 2022 in brief: Record-high order book



Orders received increased by 6 percent and totalled EUR 2,525 (2,392) million.

Order book amounted to EUR 3,596 (31 Dec 2021: 2,847) million at the end of the period.

Sales increased by 14 percent and totalled EUR 1,810 (1,583) million.

Service sales increased by 12 percent and totalled EUR 586 (523) million.

Service sales represented 32 (33) percent of consolidated sales.

Eco portfolio sales increased by 31 percent and totalled EUR 419 (320) million.

Eco portfolio sales represented 23 (20) percent of consolidated sales.

Operating profit was EUR 85 (69) million, representing 4.7 (4.4) percent of sales. The operating profit includes items affecting comparability worth EUR -66 (-52) million.

Comparable operating profit increased by 24 percent and amounted to EUR 151 (121) million, representing 8.3 (7.7) percent of sales.

Cash flow from operations before financial items and taxes totalled EUR -32 (64) million.

Net income for the period amounted to EUR 62 (35) million.

Earnings per share was EUR 0.97 (0.55).

Outlook for 2022 unchanged

Cargotec expects its comparable operating profit for 2022 to improve from 2021 (EUR 232 million).

Cargotec's key figures

MEUR Q2/22 Q2/21 Change Q1-Q2/22 Q1-Q2/21 Change 2021 Orders received 1,390 1,276 9% 2,525 2,392 6% 4,427 Service orders received 309 284 9% 616 583 6% 1,162 Order book, end of period 3,596 2,606 38% 3,596 2,606 38% 2,847 Sales 959 853 12% 1,810 1,583 14% 3,315 Service sales 303 268 13% 586 523 12% 1,076 Service sales, % of sales 32% 31% 32% 33% 32% Eco portfolio sales 217 173 25% 419 320 31% 626 Eco portfolio sales, % of sales 23% 20% 23% 20% 19% Operating profit 47.5 44.8 6% 85.0 69.3 23% 355.7 Operating profit, % 5.0% 5.2% 4.7% 4.4% 10.7% Comparable operating profit 85.5 69.6 23% 150.8 121.2 24% 231.5 Comparable operating profit, % 8.9% 8.2% 8.3% 7.7% 7.0% Income before taxes 46.2 37.5 23% 76.4 55.8 37% 333.1 Cash flow from operations before financing items and taxes 38.1 13.1 > 100% -32.2 64.3 < -100% 169.3 Net income for the period 40.8 25.8 58% 61.9 35.4 75% 246.7 Earnings per share, EUR 0.64 0.40 59% 0.97 0.55 76% 3.82 Interest-bearing net debt, end of period 605 773 -22% 605 773 -22% 414 Gearing, % 39.0% 60.0% 39.0% 60.0% 26.8% Interest-bearing net debt / EBITDA* 1.2 3.0 1.2 3.0 0.9 Return on capital employed (ROCE), last 12 months, % 15.2% 5.3% 15.2% 5.3% 14.5% Personnel, end of period 11,492 11,496 0% 11,492 11,496 0% 11,174

* Last 12 months' EBITDA

In the calculation of the balance sheet related key figures, the assets held for sale and liabilities related to assets held for sale are included in the applicable account groups, even though in the balance sheet they are presented on one row.

Cargotec's CEO Mika Vehviläinen: Record quarter, progress in refocused strategy execution

The second quarter was successful for Cargotec. Our personnel did an excellent job in a challenging operating environment, making our good performance possible. Our orders received, order book and comparable operating profit reached all-time records. Also our sales grew significantly compared to the comparison period.

Despite the cost level increases, our margins have remained at a good level which demonstrates our business agility and effective pricing. We again made price increases required by the market situation during the second quarter and continue to monitor the situation. The success was particularly prominent at Hiab, which reached record high sales and comparable operating profit in the second quarter.



We published our refocused strategy during the previous quarter. We have progressed determinedly with the strategy, taking the first important steps on it. In May, we announced plans to combine the strategic business units Kalmar Mobile Solutions and Kalmar Automation Solutions. After the reporting period, we announced that Kalmar and Rainbow Industries Co. Ltd. (RIC) have entered into an agreement whereby Kalmar would transfer heavy cranes' related intellectual properties and assets to RIC in China. The agreement would strengthen Kalmar's strategic transfer to focus on offering industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment. Further, Kalmar continues to offer crane automation and crane related services for its customers globally.



As part of our refocused strategy we also initiated the evaluation of strategic options of MacGregor including a potential sale of the business. MacGregor's second quarter result was still burdened by the investments made to the offshore segment, low sales and delays in the service's spare part deliveries as well as the weak profitability of the first offshore wind power projects. Despite low sales, MacGregor business has been profitable in the merchant sector and services. During the quarter, MacGregor's orders received increased by 78 percent to EUR 301 million, reflecting the strong demand of the merchant vessels.



In accordance with our strategy, we continued to focus on R&D during the second quarter. Our R&D investments increased by over 10 percent compared to the comparison period. We launched several new eco-efficient products during the quarter and, in response to the logistics industry's growing demand for electric solutions, invested in expanding the Kalmar manufacturing plant in Kansas, USA. Our eco portfolio sales increased by 25 percent from the comparison period.



The service business growth continued as well with sales up by 13 percent and orders received by 9 percent. In the second quarter service sales constituted 32 percent of our total sales.



Our starting position for the latter half of the year is good. Even though market forecasts have been cut during the quarter, our markets are still estimated to grow. Despite the surrounding uncertainty, we enter the second half of the year in a good position with a strong balance sheet and a record order backlog. The supply chain challenges are expected to continue also during the second half of the year. In Cargotec's business the third quarter is typically less active than the second quarter. We also anticipate the third quarter sales mix to be slightly weaker than in the second quarter.

Reporting segments' key figures





Orders received

MEUR Q2/22 Q2/21 Change Q1-Q2/22 Q1-Q2/21 Change 2021 Kalmar 567 600 -5% 1,066 1,129 -6% 2,063 Hiab 523 508 3% 1,005 933 8% 1,713 MacGregor 301 169 78% 455 331 37% 652 Internal orders 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1,390 1,276 9% 2,525 2,392 6% 4,427

Order book

MEUR 30 Jun 2022 31 Dec 2021 Change Kalmar 1,600 1,302 23% Hiab 1,250 985 27% MacGregor 746 560 33% Internal order book 0 0 Total 3,596 2,847 26%

Sales

MEUR Q2/22 Q2/21 Change Q1-Q2/22 Q1-Q2/21 Change 2021 Kalmar 428 382 12% 800 705 13% 1,512 Hiab 404 316 28% 744 603 23% 1,250 MacGregor 127 156 -19% 267 275 -3% 553 Internal sales 0 0 -1 0 -1 Total 959 853 12% 1,810 1,583 14% 3,315

Operating profit

MEUR Q2/22 Q2/21 Change Q1-Q2/22 Q1-Q2/21 Change 2021 Kalmar 13.2 28.2 -53% 35.9 46.1 -22% 344.5 Hiab 62.6 40.0 56% 106.1 73.2 45% 144.7 MacGregor -15.0 -1.0 < -100% -20.8 -8.9 < -100% -40.0 Corporate administration and support functions -13.3 -22.5 41% -36.3 -41.1 12% -93.5 Total 47.5 44.8 6% 85.0 69.3 23% 355.7

Comparable operating profit

MEUR Q2/22 Q2/21 Change Q1-Q2/22 Q1-Q2/21 Change 2021 Kalmar 41.4 33.4 24% 69.9 53.6 30% 120.1 Hiab 63.2 45.4 39% 111.8 84.1 33% 166.3 MacGregor -7.4 3.1 < -100% -7.2 6.4 < -100% -14.7 Corporate administration and support functions -11.7 -12.3 5% -23.7 -22.9 -3% -40.1 Total 85.5 69.6 23% 150.8 121.2 24% 231.5

