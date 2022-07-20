USPA Global Licensing Inc. (847158): U.S. Polo Assn. Named Official Apparel Partner of the Cowdray Gold Cup

Both Ladies and Gold Cup Championships Were Hosted at Historic Cowdray Park Polo Club

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. & MIDHURST, England, July 20, 2022, the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), again served as the Official Apparel Partner of the Cowdray Gold Cup. The event was hosted at the historic Cowdray Park Polo Club from June 21 to July 17 and is considered one of the premier polo tournaments in the world. The Gold Cup players included some of the top names in the sport of polo, including 10-goal players Adolfo Cambiaso, Facundo Pieres and Hilario Ulloa.

U.S. Polo Assn. created a Cowdray Park Capsule Collection that was sold exclusively on-site at the event in the merchandise store. The collection included U.S. Polo Assn.'s classic, sport-inspired style embellished with Cowdray colors and emblems featured on quarter-zip hoodies, hats, short-sleeve polos and T-shirts. In collaboration with Brand Machine Group (BMG), U.S. Polo Assn.'s brand partner in the U.K., the brand hosted social media contests, giveaways, and additional contests on-site for event attendees.

U.S. Polo Assn. also served as the Official Apparel Partner for the Ladies Championship, which took place July 4 to July 16 at Cowdray Park Polo Club. The iconic sport-inspired brand provided apparel for staff of both events and promoted both tournaments globally. U.S. Polo Assn. gifted the finalists of both the Gold Cup and Ladies Championships apparel from the brand's newest line, USPA Pro. The USPA Proline includes performance product for players, designed in collaboration with polo players.

"The historic Cowdray Gold Cup represents the tradition and heritage of the sport of polo, which is a shared distinction for U.S. Polo Assn.," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are honored to continue our partnership with Cowdray Park Polo Club for this year's events, to further connect with our U.K. consumers and sports fans who love our authentic, sport-inspired brand and the sport of polo."

Inaugurated in 1956 and played on the illustrious Cowdray Estate boasting 16,500 acres, the Cowdray Gold Cup remains one of the most prestigious high-goal awards in the United Kingdom and globally today. Steeped in history and tradition and located in the heart of England, Cowdray Park is recognized as the Home of English Polo with its first competitive polo tournaments dating back to 1910.

"Our partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. has been a significant success for the sport of polo in the U.K., and I look forward to continuing our work together for years to come," said Andrew Swaffield, Chairman of Cowdray Park Polo Club. "Our members and spectators were also thrilled that this year's Cowdray Gold Cup featured an exclusive apparel collaboration with U.S. Polo Assn., the Cowdray Park Capsule Collection."

Cowdray Park prides itself on its strong heritage of sporting excellence, welcoming some of the top polo players from around the world. Guests caught the action as VIPs or spectators and enjoy the highest level in the sport of polo while experiencing the English charm of Cowdray Park.

