Legend Power Systems Inc.: Legend Power System SmartGATE Selected for U.S. GSA Regional Green Proving Ground

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Legend Power® Systems (TSXV:LPS), a global leader in commercial electrical system solutions, today announced it has agreed to provide SmartGATE Systems to the United States General Services Administration (GSA) for evaluation as part of GSA's Green Proving Ground program. GSA operates approximately 1,800 federally owned buildings.

The Green Proving Ground program leverages GSA's real estate portfolio to evaluate innovative building technologies. The program aims to drive down operational costs in federal buildings and help lead market transformation through the deployment of new technologies.

GSA selected eight technologies to evaluate as part of this year's program, including the SmartGATE Systems technology offered by Legend Power Systems. Under the program, GSA will work with the U.S. Department of Energy's Oakridge National Laboratory to validate the technology and conduct measurement and verification. Oak Ridge Labs is widely recognized for its technical leadership and expertise in building level energy efficiency.

Under the agreement, Legend Power Systems will provide multiple SmartGATES to demonstrate the full capabilities and energy savings of the SmartGATE Platform. The purpose of the program is to aid in the development of specifications and standards for GSA's real estate portfolio.

Legend Power Systems' SmartGATE technology was also selected for the City of New York's Department of Central Administrative Services' IDEA program, which is similar to the GSA Green Proving Ground program. The IDEA program is moving towards the end of the evaluation phase.

About SmartGATE

SmartGATE is a turnkey solution that identifies and fixes underperformance and waste in the electrical system of a commercial building. These performance issues often impact key areas of commercial real estate metrics, including occupant safety and satisfaction as well as financial performance. This waste can also lead to higher operating costs, lower net operating income and other potential financial risks to the building owner, including adverse tenant experiences.

About Legend Power® Systems Inc.

Legend Power® Systems Inc. (www.legendpower.com) provides an intelligent energy management platform that analyzes and improves building energy challenges, significantly impacting asset management and corporate performance. Legend's proven solutions support proactive executive decision-making in a complex and volatile business and energy environment.

