Snipp Interactive Inc.: Snipp Adds ManimalTales Personalized Books To Its SnippRewards Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN; OTCPINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of personalized books for children to its Snipp Rewards platform. The personalized books are to be provided by ManimalTales, a leading publisher of personalized children's content.

The partnership is aimed at providing an exciting rewards incentive to children/parent focused brands who are keen to differentiate themselves in the marketplace. "Personalized books and content are such a great way for brands to make their customers feel special, that they aren't just anonymized sales figures but actual people with names that they care about", said Atul Sabharwal, CEO of Snipp.

Brands can create purchase-based or loyalty programs in which qualified customers can visit the Manimal Tales website at https://www.manimaltales.com, or through a custom-branded website to create a personalized book for their child. Depending on the program, customers can receive an e-Book or a printed book in the mail. Brands can choose from a whole host of child-friendly book titles or allow customers to choose for themselves.

"Manimal Tales is the ideal partner not just because of the quality of their content, which is great, but also because of the kinds of personalization they can offer," said Mr. Sabharwal. "A key differentiator for us was PhotoStories, the ability to allow parents to upload actual photos and have those become part of the story."

"PhotoStories are a truly unique value proposition," said Sue Donhym, founder of Manimal Tales. "PhotoStories are personalized children's books, personalized with your photos. They're basically a hybrid between a storybook and a photo album. You get to add your photos into our stories and create a book that is truly memorable. We just launched PhotoStories a few weeks ago and the response has been overwhelming. It takes personalized books to a whole new level, and works really well for both children and adults. PhotoStories are really easy to make, and adults have just as much fun making the personalized books as the kids have receiving them!"

Currently Manimal Tales offers three PhotoStory titles with many more on the way. A full list of all Manimal Tales titles is available at https://www.manimaltales.com/books.

"My own children loved the Manimal Tales PhotoStory books we made for them, and I think they are a really unique rewards option for kids-focused brands," added Mr. Sabharwal.

About Manimal Tales:

Manimal Tales is a leading publisher of personalized books and personalized children's content. We believe that every child should be the hero of their story. Our books are unique, beautifully written and illustrated and of the highest quality. With the launch of PhotoStories, Manimal Tales provides users the ability to integrate their photos into our stories, creating a level of personalized content unmatched in the market. PhotoStory books are not just great stories, they are keepsakes and mementos to be cherished for a lifetime.

Visit www.manimaltales.com to view our titles and experience our stories.

About Snipp:

Snipp Interactive Inc (TSX-V: SPN; OTCPK: SNIPF) is a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company in the global loyalty and promotions sector. Snipp's proprietary and modular SnippCARE (Customer Acquisition, Retention & Engagement) Platform allows its marquee list of Fortune 1000 clients and world-class agencies and partners to use various modules of the Platform to run long-term and short-term programs and promotions, while continually generating and capturing unique zero party data that is invaluable in providing insights to drive sales. SnippCHECK, the Platform's Receipt Processing Module has established itself as the clear industry leader and standard by powering a large majority of all receipt based promotions in North America. SnippLOYALTY, the Platform's full scale modular loyalty engine allows clients the flexibility of deploying all aspects of a standard loyalty program on a case by case basis. SnippREWARDS, the Platform's modular catalogue of digital and physical rewards provides clients with global and easily deployable access to an extensive catalogue of digital and physical rewards. SnippWIN, the Platform's gaming module solves for the implementation and compliance difficulties of offering games of chance and skill on a global basis and allows for the global deployment and administration of legally compliant games of chance and skill. For more information, visit the Company's website atwww.snipp.com.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The Company is publicly listed on the TSXV in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

