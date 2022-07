FBC Holding, Inc. Announces Massive Expansion of its Retail Location in Fashion Square Mall

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Today FBC Holding, Inc. (OTC PINK:FBCD) through its wholly owned subsidiary, Formrunner Apparel Inc. is pleased to announce that the company is expanding its Retail Location Hyperviolent in Fashion Square Mall.

FBC Holding, Inc. is always staying ahead of the competition and the company is beyond thrilled to share some exciting news about the events that are taking place as of right now. President & CEO Lisa Nelson states "We have been approached by the management team of Fashion Square Mall regarding our outstanding revenue, and they have given us the opportunity to relocate into a much larger space so that we can expand and bring our revenue to an even higher level!" Lisa Nelson also said, "With that being said, we are going to be moving from a 600 square feet space to a much more updated 2000 square feet storefront." This massive upgrade will open many doors for FBC Holding, Inc. A bigger space will allow a significant increase of stock to be loaded onto the shelves along with other major growth and revenue opportunities. The new Hyperviolent will be flooded with over 500+ pieces of high-end clothing accompanied by 100 pairs of shoes from all assorted brands to kick off the grand opening in August. FBC Holding, Inc. will continue to keep its beloved shareholders updated moving forward.

Streetwear is one of the most striking retail and fashion trends to have appeared in recent years, involving the production, promotion, sale and resale of casual fashion - mainly footwear, T-shirts and other items - in ways that bypass traditional retail channels. Customers are often rallied via social media to be the first to buy products that are only available directly from the brand, either in-store or online. The anticipation of a time-limited chance to buy, helps create a tight-knit and almost cult-like relationship between streetwear brands and their consumers. This has helped propel streetwear from being an eye-catching fashion phenomenon that drew its inspiration from the countercultures of the 1980s and 1990s - including graffiti, hip-hop, skate and surf - into a multi-billion-dollar retail market.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. has built its reputation by delivering on both Clothing quality and price to become one of the most respected and trusted names in the Retail Clothing Space. Our customers admire our variety of high-end clothing, top notch customer service, competitive pricing, and easy payment alternatives. Since Hyperviolent first opened, Formrunner Apparel Inc. has managed to establish valuable long-term relationships with customers and distributors and the company cannot wait to see what the future holds!

About Formrunner Apparel Inc.

Formrunner Apparel Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of FBC Holding, Inc. Formrunner Apparel Inc. carries a variety of Top-Notch Streetwear & Accessories located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Formrunner can be viewed and bought on the Company's website at www.formrunnerapparel.com

