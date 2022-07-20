Alation, Inc.: Alation Named One of the Best Workplaces for Women in the UK

Recognized for empowering women in the workplace

LONDON, July 20, 2022., the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions , has been named a 2022 UK's Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work UK . The list is based on anonymous feedback from women employees who reported on their workplace experience and their representation in the workforce and management. The award, now in its fifth year, showcases the best workplaces for women based on a number of criteria including culture and support for career progression.



Alation has been listed as the one of the best workplaces for women in the UK by the annual award, demonstrating its commitment to supporting and empowering women employees. The award recognises organisations with a culture where people trust each other, and employees are able to reach their full potential no matter their role or function. The award further recognises organisations which support the different identities women hold and ensures their daily experiences are positive.

The latest research from McKinsey shows that women are becoming more burned out in the workplace, with a third of women considering downshifting their career or leaving the workforce altogether. The research also shows that, whilst women leaders are rising to the business challenges presented post-COVID, their work is largely unrecognised.

The most successful and productive organisations have a diverse employee base, a fact which underpins how Alation operates: in January 2021, Alation founded a "Women at Alation" group to offer career growth opportunities and mentorship to women employees. Alation is also a proud sponsor of Women in Data and Women in Revenue .

"We're so excited to be recognised as one of the best workplaces for women in the UK," said Joy Wolken, Chief People Officer at Alation. "In the last year, Alation's EMEA team has grown 5x. This award highlights the fantastic culture that the team in the UK has created, underscoring our commitment to supporting employees and creating an environment based on equality and empowerment, regardless of gender. Alation is proud of its workplace culture , and will continue to offer a welcoming experience for women at every level of our organisation."

Founded in 2012, Alation enables organisations to build meaningful data-driven cultures. Alation has more than 650 employees globally and as a result of the company's continued expansion, European customers include Allianz Global Investors, Finnair, Lonza, Munich Re, Raiffeisen Bank, The Very Group, and Vattenfall. Alation was recently named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list for the third time in the US.

"Now in its fifth year, our 2022 list showcases the largest collection of Best Workplaces for Women that the UK has ever recognised," said Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place to Work UK. "Ensuring people aren't discriminated against, placing positive value on our differences, creating fair access and advancement for all, and fostering a sense of value and empowerment in employees is what being a Great Place to Work is all about. Only by first identifying the gaps in workers' experiences can organisations truly take action to close them, which is why analysing employee experience is important. We are proud that the data and insights we provide organisations helps on that continuous journey - and it's wonderful to celebrate so many Best Workplaces for Women this year, across all sectors and organisational sizes."

About Alation

Alation is the leader in enterprise data intelligence solutions including data search & discovery, data governance, data stewardship, analytics, and digital transformation. Alation's initial offering dominates the data catalog market. Thanks to its powerful Behavioral Analysis Engine, inbuilt collaboration capabilities, and open interfaces, Alation combines machine learning with human insight to successfully tackle even the most demanding challenges in data and metadata management. More than 400 enterprises drive data culture, improve decision making, and realize business outcomes with Alation including AbbVie, Allianz Global Investors, American Family Insurance, Autozone, Cisco, Draft Kings, Exelon, Fifth Third Bank, Finnair, General Mills, Munich Re, NASDAQ, Parexel, Pfizer, Salesforce, Virgin Australia, and Vistaprint. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Alation has been named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces list three times and is a 2022 UK's Best Workplaces for Women. The company is backed by leading venture capitalists including Blackstone, Costanoa, Data Collective, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Icon, ISAI Cap, Riverwood, Salesforce, Sanabil, Sapphire, and Snowflake Ventures. For more information, visit alation.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture, helping organisations to create exceptional, high-performing workplaces where employees feel trusted and valued. The UK's Best Workplaces for Women awards enable these outstanding organisations to celebrate their achievements, build their employer brand, and inspire others to take action. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk .