Fabled Copper Corp.: Fabled Surface Chip Sampling on 428 Central Occurrence Reports 5.88 Copper%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL; FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below.

Figure 1 - General Property Location

The Muskwa Project is comprised of the Neil Property, the Toro Property and the Bronson Property located in northern British Columbia. See Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Location Map

Peter Hawley, President, CEO reports; " The Bronson property comprises 4 mineral tenures covering approximately 2,524.6 hectares and to date we have reported on the Book 6 UAV drone mission, related surface sampling and geophysical survey, property wide structural survey and ASTER compilation. In addition, we have reported on the Book 9 and 10 which may be the southern extent of the Book 6, and now the sampling on the 428 central copper occurrence. See Figure 3 below."

Figure 3 - Bronson Property, 428 Central Location

428 Central Copper Occurrence

The 428 Central Copper Occurrence and surrounding areas to the north, west and south were prospected on July 20, and August 23& 27, 2022. Nine exposures of veining were prospected and sampled.

Six exposures are situated along a ravine that trends north- northwest into a broad valley, 1 exposure lies on the north side of the valley and 2 veins are exposed at the foot of a receding glacier, 250 meters west of the ravine. See Photo 1 below.

Photo 1 - Bronson Property, 428 Central Chip Sample Area

Twenty-nine samples (1 grab, 10 rubble / float and 18 chip) were collected over the veins and surrounding areas. On the north side of the valley, a non-mineralized, 2.50 meter wide, tension vein strikes 176 degrees. Grab sample D-723173 was collected at an elevation of 1,732 meters and returned an analysis low in copper (0.01%). See Photo 2 below.

Photo 2 - Bronson Property, 428 Central Chip Sample Area

In the ravine, 350 to 850 meters south-southeast from sample D-723173, 6 exposures of veining were sampled. Five exposures are located between 350 to 450 meters from D-723173 at elevations of 1,788 to 1,839 meters and the 6th exposure is located up the slope (elevation 2,080 meters). See Photo 3 below.

Photo 3 - Bronson Property, 428 Central Chip Sample Area

Eleven chip samples (D-723174, 176-180 & 182-184), collected across the veining at various locations, contained 0 to 3% sulphides. Copper assay results were low, < 0.39%. Two float / rubble samples, D-723181 & 185, taken within 20 meters of the veining, were mineralized with 5% chalcopyrite. Copper analyses for these 2 samples indicate sample D-723181 contains 2.09% Cu and D-723185contains 1.16% Cu.

Upslope 250 meters, at an elevation of 2,080 meters, the same ravine hosts a 6th exposure. Here the 428 Central Vein is exposed across 1.50 meters and contained semi-massive sulphides (8% chalcopyrite and 1% bornite). One chip sample, D-723508, was collected across a width of 1.50 meters and assayed 5.88% copper. See Photo 4 below

Photo 4 - Bronson Property, 428 Central Sample Area, 5.88% Copper

Approximately 250 meters west, from the location of sample D-723508, 2 outcrops of large (up to 2 meters in width and 90 meters in length) quartz-carbonate veining, lie exposed at the foot of a melting glacier (elevations of 2,014-2,023 meters). Eight chip samples were collected across these veins. See Photo 5 below

Photo 5 - Bronson Property 428 Central New Copper Exposure

Over recent years it appears that the glacier has receded about 200 meters to the south. The veins contain 0 to 1% chalcopyrite, and little Cu, 0.0004-0.0021%. Also in the area, between the veins and a dyke outcropping 150 meters to the east, three mineralized (1-4% chalcopyrite & < 1% bornite) float samples (D-723503-505) were collected at elevations of 2,021 to 2,023meters.

These 3 samples assayed between 1.12 and 2.19% copper. At higher elevations of 2,180 and 2,098, 2 float samples, D-723506 & 507, were collected 250-300 meters to the south-southeast. Sample D-723506, with 1% chalcopyrite and moderate malachite, assayed 1.28% Cu and sample D-723507, with 20% sulphides, assayed 2.12% Cu.

Photo 6 - Bronson Property 428 Central Copper Exposure

On August 23, an example of mineralized float, D-723469, was collected while performing the reconnaissance VLF-EM surveying in the valley (elevation 1,620 meters) below the 428 Central veining.

This sample contained 10% chalcopyrite and 1% bornite and a Cu content of 4.12%. Two weak Fraser Filtered VLF-EM anomalies flank the location where this sample was collected.

Photo 7 - Bronson Property 428 Central 4.12% Copper Float

Table 1 - Bronson Property 428 Central Copper Occurrence Samples

Sample Number Elevation (meters) Sample Type Copper % D - 723173 1,732 Grab 0.01 D - 723174 1,788 Grab 0.09 D - 723176 1,788 Chip 0.90 0.01 D - 723177 1,788 Chip 0.90 0.01 D - 723178 1,788 Chip 0.30 0.01 D - 723179 1,809 Chip 1.00 0.15 D - 723180 1,809 Chip 1.00 0.09 D - 723181 1,830 Rubble 2.09 D - 723182 1,839 Chip 1.10 0.16 D - 723183 1,838 Chip 1.50 0.10 D - 723184 1,804 Chip 1.20 0.39 D - 723185 1,790 Rubble 1.16 D - 723186 1,775 Rubble 0.01 D - 723187 1,755 Rubble 3.91 D - 723469 1,620 Float 4.12 D - 723503 2,021 Float 1.12 D - 723504 2,022 Float 1.70 D - 723505 2,023 Float 2.19 D - 723506 2,180 Float 1.12 D - 723507 2,098 Float 2.19 D - 723508 2,080 Chip 1.50 5.88

All samples taken were photographic and GPS location taken plus a metal sample tag left in place for future reference if required. All this data plus the assay results were geotagged and placed in a .kml /.kmz file for use such as google earth for easy reference. See Photo 8 below.

Photo 8 - Bronson Property, 428 Central Geotagged data

QA QC Procedure

Analytical results of sampling reported by Fabled Copper Corp represent rock samples submitted by Fabled Copper Corp staff directly to ALS Chemex, Vancouver, British Columbia Canada. Samples were crushed, split, and pulverized as per ALS Chemex method PREP-31, then analyzed for ME-ICP61 33 element package by four acid digestion with ICP-AES Finish. ME-GRA21 method for Au and Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish, 30g nominal sample weight.

Over Limit Methods

For samples triggering precious metal over-limit thresholds of 10 g/t Au or 100 g/t Ag, the following is being used:

Au-GRA21 Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish with 30 g sample.

Ag-GRA21 Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish.

Fabled Copper Corp. monitors QA/QC using commercially sourced standards and locally sourced blank materials inserted within the sample sequence at regular intervals.

About Fabled Copper Corp.

Fabled Copper is a junior mining exploration company. Its current focus is to creating value for stakeholders through the exploration and development of its existing copper properties located in northern British Columbia. The Muskwa Project comprises a total of 76 claims in two non-contiguous blocks and totals approximately 8,064.9 hectares, located in the Liard Mining Division in northern British Columbia.

Mr. Peter J. Hawley, President and C.E.O.

Fabled Copper Corp.

Phone: (819) 316-0919

peter@fabledcopper.org

For further information please contact:

info@fabledcopper.org

The technical information contained in this news release has been approved by Peter J. Hawley, P.Geo. President and C.E.O. of Fabled, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains any required regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; industry conditions, including fluctuations in commodity prices; governmental regulation of the mining industry, including environmental regulation; geological, technical and drilling problems; unanticipated operating events; competition for and/or inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility; volatility in market prices for commodities; liabilities inherent in mining operations; changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the mining industry; as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Fabled Copper Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709174/Fabled-Surface-Chip-Sampling-on-428-Central-Occurrence-Reports-588-Copper