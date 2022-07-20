Vector.ai: Freight Forwarders Can Now Effectively Address and Take Action on Their Carbon Footprint

Pledge technology to provide Vector.ai customers with tools to measure, manage & reduce emissions within the supply chain

LONDON, July 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector.ai today announced a partnership with Pledge to incorporate trusted carbon measurement, emission reduction and carbon removal capabilities within the Vector.ai productivity platform for freight forwarders.



Pledge's offering leverages tens of thousands of data points to calculate emissions in line with the strictest standards and uses independent experts and registries to rigorously vet all offsetting projects. The partnership with Pledge will provide Vector.ai customers with the tools needed to understand, manage, and reduce their business's climate impact as well as meet the demand for ESG (environmental, social, and governance) initiatives.

"Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCOs) are under increasing regulatory pressures to report on the full carbon impact of the movements within their supply chain networks," said James Coombes, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vector.ai. "Our customers can now track shipment emissions, both at the aggregate level and for every completed leg of the journey."

The Pledge integration enables Vector.ai's freight forwarding customers to help BCOs make more carbon-efficient decisions at the booking stage while also reporting the full carbon footprint at a shipment level-helping to attribute the impact to specific SKUs.

"With this partnership, our customers can win more business by delivering unparalleled operational transparency and flexibility around their customers' carbon footprints," continued Coombes.

"Pledge and Vector.ai have a shared focus on sustainability, as well as optimizing and assisting the transportation & logistics industry," said David de Picciotto, co-founder and CEO of Pledge. "Traditional carbon measurement and offsetting solutions are costly, difficult to implement and often only accessible to a restricted group of larger companies. We started Pledge to enable any company to launch high quality and verified climate products as quickly and easily as possible."

Pledge is now integrated into the user interface of Vector.ai's technology, providing forwarders automated workflows that can understand, triage and act on incoming emissions and shipment data, saving operators countless hours chasing information, manually keying into systems and reconciling against downstream systems. The platform's real-time, continuous processing will enable forwarding operators to better track sustainability data and help advise on more conscious, carbon conservative decisions going forward.

About Vector.ai

Vector.ai is an automated operating system for Freight Forwarders and was recently featured as a leading 'enabler' for freight forwarding by Menlo Ventures. From bookings to accounts payable, the solution aims to fully automate workflows within the shipment lifecycle. Trusted by some of the world's largest multinational freight forwarders, the Vector.ai platform handles over 1.3 million transactions per month and is deployed to thousands of users in over 20 countries across Europe, Asia, Australasia, and the USA.

About Pledge

Pledge is an integrated suite of climate tools that lets businesses incorporate trusted carbon measurement, reduction and carbon removal capabilities into their customer offering quickly and easily. By giving their customers the tools they need to understand and manage their climate impact, businesses meet demand for ESG initiatives, win new business and build a talented, purpose-driven workforce. Its backers include Visionaries Club, Lowercarbon Capital and Zinal Growth.

