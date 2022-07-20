Halberd Corporation: Halberd Corp. Launches "Halberd Cancer Therapeutics, LTD" Wholly Owned Subsidiary

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) announced the formation of Halberd Cancer Therapeutics, LTD, as a wholly owned subsidiary. Halberd's patented extracorporeal technology has demonstrated the capacity for successful application to a wide variety of diseases and health-related illnesses. For now, the new entity will be staffed by Halberd personnel until such time as business opportunities arise and appropriately skilled individuals are recruited to carry the subsidiary forward in its mission to develop treatments for various types of cancer. The present Halberd Corporation staff is capable of fulfilling any and all functions. With this strategy, both Halberd Corporation and Halberd Cancer Therapeutics, LTD will benefit from the initial sharing of technological accomplishments.

William A. Hartman, Chairman, President & CEO of Halberd Corporation, stated, "We believe that the creation of this subsidiary is a concrete means of advancing the extracorporeal treatment technology against various forms of cancer. Halberd has already begun the development of specific cancer antibodies which will be key in near-term experimentation. Halberd anticipates that Halberd Cancer Therapeutics, LTD, could eventually be spun off as a separate company, as a dividend to Halberd stockholders. Since our technology is applicable to a wide range of diseases, we foresee the potential for the formation of additional subsidiaries aligned to specific disease applications/treatments as business opportunities and healthcare needs present themselves."

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB) is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April, 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 21 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

