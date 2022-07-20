Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International Participates In Prime Day With 2.3 Increase In Sales

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Bergio International, Inc. ("Bergio," or the "Company") ( OTC PINK:BRGO ), a US holding corporation and global leader in eCommerce and fashion-tech reports its first Amazon Prime Day on record. Bergio's proprietary Amazon-first strategy and deep understanding of the marketplace created an unparalleled offer for consumers worldwide, resulting in a significant increase in sales during the 48-hour event.

Amazon's Prime Day, which took place on July 12 and 13, was the biggest retail sales day of 2022 with customers around the globe purchasing over 300 million items. The two-day event generated over $11 billion and set a new record for the number of products sold.

Amazon is the top-ranked eCommerce marketplace in the US and globally one of the largest. In 2021, it had approximately $600 billion in gross merchandising volume (GMV). Aphrodite's is primed to rapidly boost its revenue while connecting with and expanding its consumer base worldwide with fast delivery on this platform.

According to Hassan Chattah, Chief Growth Officer, "We utilized multiple strategies preparing for Prime Day including the use of coupons with up to 30% discounts on some products including our most popular ones, doubling ad-spend to reach the maximum number of customers, and utilizing brand posts to widen our target group. Our net sales figures for Prime Day on both US and Canadian Amazon Marketplaces were 2.3x the monthly average of the preceding month of June, giving us almost 5 figures in total sales".

"Bergio is proud to announce our first successful Prime Day. Our unique two-prong approach one week prior to Prime Day, leveraging both Fulfilled By Amazon (FBA) and Fulfilled By Merchant (FBM) boosted both our depth and breadth of products. Our key focal point is over-satisfying our consumers with high quality unique meaningful products, and we're excited to have achieved that on Prime Day. Our brands' performance surpassed all expectations and some of our hugest gains were jewelry items we released just a few weeks ago. Our product optimization capabilities prove out within weeks of launch. This proof of concept flywheel helps us rapidly rinse and repeat our success with hyper-acceleration of sales. Our next goal is to synchronize our portfolio across Amazon and Shopify", stated Caroline Park, Chief Marketing Officer.

Bergio's success was supported by Prime Day promotional deals across over 30 products. Revenue increased over the week prior; and the company saw higher-than-usual daily traffic and conversions. It also led to strong performance by 'low-tier' items including one breakout product that had over a 10% conversion rate.

Berge Abajian, Chief Executive Officer stated, "Our future aim is to snowball this positive buyer momentum and introduce evergreen sentimental products into our product line by focusing on Birthday and Anniversary pieces. We project sales to range in the high 4 to 5 figures daily".

All sales figures and data for Amazon are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its sales reporting system.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com .

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding our business strategy and plans as well as expectations of future growth, all of which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and include those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company's outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors, including changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company's products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company's previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including those detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act") protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

