Cuentas Releases Latest Shareholder Report, Boasts Record Growth, Upcoming Secured Credit Card, and More

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Cuentas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)(NASDAQ:CUENW) ("Cuentas"), a leading fintech provider of mobile financial app and payment solutions, has issued a shareholder report with three major company updates:

Cuentas, Inc. generated the largest revenue growth for e-commerce and digital content in company history (Q2) following its purchase of 20% of the assets of SDI Black 011, a leader in the digital product and service distribution industry, in order to reach more bodegas and retailers. Cuentas has up to 90 days from contract to acquire the remaining 80% of SDI Black 011 assets.

Cuentas, Inc. is in final negotiations to sign with a Texas-based issuing bank, opening a new business segment that would enable Cuentas users to acquire a secured credit card using Cuentas' mobile app and ecosystem.

Cuentas, Inc. is in final negotiations with a cutting edge technology company to offer merchant services, cash reloads and state of the art POS devices to Cuentas' current distribution channels. The POS solution is currently installed and active in over 10,000 locations in the US. Augmenting these existing 10,000 retail locations with Cuentas' 31,000 bodegas will diversify and expand Cuentas' retail distribution network significantly.

"These are three remarkable developments for our company, customers, and investors," says Arik Maimon, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Cuentas. "Such a massive leap in revenue is proof of the functionality of our ecosystem and the growing demand for Cuentas' services." He continued, "Our partnership with the Texas issuing bank would allow thousands of underbanked consumers to build credit, while our integration with the POS system will enable us to offer our products and services and potentially offer fast cash reloads on the Cuentas debit card through up to 31,000 bodegas. We are working diligently to maintain this positive trend in the months to come."

"I am very proud of the partnerships and relationships that Cuentas has developed which are directly reflected in the increased revenues for Q2," stated Michael De Prado, co-founder and Executive Vice-Chairman of Cuentas. "Cuentas is working diligently to develop new relationships with quality companies and we are looking forward to increased growth during Q3 and hopefully reaching critical mass by the end of the year in revenue", added De Prado.

About Cuentas

Cuentas, Inc. (Nasdaq:CUEN & CUENW) is a fintech e-finance and e-commerce service provider with proprietary technology that delivers digital financial services to the underbanked and unbanked Hispanic, Latino and immigrant populations including mobile and financial services, prepaid debit card, ACH and mobile deposits, cash remittance, peer to peer money transferring, and other services. The Cuentas General Purpose Reloadable (GPR) Card includes a digital wallet, discounts for purchases at major physical and online retailers, rewards, and the ability to purchase digital content. For more information, visit https://cuentas.com.

