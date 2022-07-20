Sassy Gold Corporation: Sassy Name Change to "Sassy Gold"; Drill Crews Mobilize to Westmore Discovery

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / Sassy Resources Corporation ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(FSE:4E7)(OTCQB:SSYRF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated July 4, 2022, its planned name change to "Sassy Gold Corp." takes effect at market open Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

The new CUSIP number is 80387M106 and the new ISIN is CA80387M1068.

The Company's trading symbols on the CSE, OTCQB and Frankfurt stock exchanges remain the same.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO stated, "The rebranding of Sassy Resources to Sassy Gold is an exciting step in our young history as we prepare to take the Westmore high-grade gold discovery and the broader Foremore Property in the prolific Eskay Camp to a new level.

"After successfully completing our strategy of giving Sassy shareholders strong leverage to the Newfoundland Gold Rush through our ownership positions in Gander Gold and Galloper Gold, plus our equity stake in MAX Power, investors will now see a sharp Sassy focus on our Eskay Camp project and its high-grade gold potential not just at Westmore but across other areas of our 100%-owned Foremore Property.

"Drill crews have mobilized to the Westmore discovery where drilling will commence in the next 48 to 72 hours," Mark Scott concluded.

Corporate Video, Website

The new "SassyGold.com" website will debut in the near future. For now, investors can visit our landing page at www.SassyGold.com and a new corporate video.

The corporate video can also be accessed directly using this link:

https://youtu.be/B_WCqlge3k4

About Sassy Gold Corp.

Sassy is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. Sassy is also earning up to a 100% interest in the Highrock Uranium Project in the Key Lake region of Saskatchewan. Sassy also holds significant equity positions in Gander Gold Corp., Galloper Gold Corp., and MAX Power Mining Corp.

Contact Information:

Mark Scott

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@sassyresources.ca

Terry Bramhall

Corporate Communications/IR

1.604.833.6999 (mobile)

1.604.675.9985 (office)

terry.bramhall@sassyresources.ca

Michael Adams

Managing Director - Star Finance GmbH

info@star-finance.eu

