Eskute Celebrates Eurobike with First Offline German Flagship Store

BERLIN, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerging e-Bike brand Eskute recently took its important step in global development strategy by participating in Eurobike 2022 in Frankfurt, Germany. Eurobike is one of the world's largest forums for promoting innovation and the future of mobility, and Eskute's unveiling of four new product models at the 2022 event marks the company as a premier global e-Bike brand.

With thousands of people attending Eurobike during Europe's peak travel season, Eskute gets the chance to attract more business partners, increase brand exposure, and connect with existing customers. Attendees at the Eskute booth got the chance to meet the European team, test the products, and learn about the company's exciting future development plans. To better cater to a European audience, Eskute has carefully selected a range of models that better match local consumer habits and best portray the company's strengths in product design and manufacturing.

Also on display are the models introduced by Eskute in 2022. The rear hub motor Polluno and Netuno, and the mid-drive motor Polluno Pro and Netuno Pro provide different riding experiences and are each suited to different riding conditions. For riders primarily based in cities, the Polluno series offers a sleeker riding experience, whilst the Netuno mountain e-Bikes are more suited for off-road and tougher terrain. Each e-Bike is equipped with a 36V/14.5Ah Samsung-core battery with improved waterproofing and a water-resistant inner cable designed bike frame, offering a safer ride in all conditions.

In July, Eskute also officially opened its German offline flagship store at Derhein International GmbH in Mainz. Regarding the opening of the first offline flagship store, Eskute Marketing Director Chuqiao Zhao (known as Cecilia) said, "Anyone interested in e-bikes is very welcome to come to our store to test our products at any time. We are committed to letting more consumers know that we are more than an online store. We are constantly, aggressively expanding our offline channels and giving more opportunities for everyone to experience our products."

Moving from primarily selling online to opening a brick-and-mortar store marks an important milestone in the brand's history as it increasingly focuses on localizing the products and services. Customers in Germany can now test products in-store, speak with knowledgeable sales reps, and have their new bikes delivered directly to their doorstep, providing an interactive and convenient shopping experience.

For more information, please visit: https://eskute.de/

