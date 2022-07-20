American Resources Corporation: American Resources to Present at the Suppliers Partnership for the Environment 2022 Innovation Summit

Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources to present on Wednesday, July 27 at 2:00 PM ET

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company"), a next generation and socially responsible supplier of rare earth and critical elements, carbon and advanced carbon materials to the new infrastructure and electrification marketplace, today announced that it will present at the SP 2022 Innovation Summit: "Accelerating sustainable innovation through the automotive value chain" being held July 27-28, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Session: Circular EV Batteries

Title: Creating an Efficient Critical and Rare Earth Element Circular Life Cycle

Speaker: Mark Jensen, CEO of American Resources

Date &Time: Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: Performance Hall, The Ohio State University

As part of the presentation, Mr. Jensen will provide an overview of the Company and discuss its reELEMENT Technologies LLC (formerly "American Rare Earth LLC") division. reELEMENT and its parent company, American Resources, have developed real solutions in conjunction with its corporate partners as well as sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to bring innovative technologies to the domestic commercial market and to bring an economically viable and environmentally safe process chain onshore in order to get out from under the dependency of China for the refining of these increasingly important raw materials. Through its innovation and partnerships, reELEMENT is focusing on redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed throughout the world while focusing on the circular economy of recycling end-of-life permanent magnets and battery metals using ligand assisted displacement (LAD) and multi-mode chromatography. Through its initiatives, reELEMENT will be the first to produce isolated and purified (>99%) magnet and battery metals through recycling end-of-life products using the most environmentally safe methods ever developed. Their methods enable reELEMENT to recover all of the inherent high-value material at very high yields, and allow them to help address U.S. supply chain and sustainability challenges.

American Resources continues to focus on running efficient streamlined operations in being a new-aged supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure and electrification marketplace in the most sustainable of ways, while also helping the world achieve its goals of carbon neutrality. By operating with low or no legacy costs and having one of the largest and most innovative growth pipelines in the industry, American Resources Corporation works to maximize value for its investors by positioning its large asset base to best fit a new-aged economy, while being able to scale its operations to meet the growth of the markets it serves.

About the SP 2022 Innovation Summit

Since 2002, Suppliers Partnership for the Environment (SP) has been the leading forum for global automakers, their large and small suppliers, the US EPA and other government entities from around the world to work together to improve the environmental sustainability and business value of the global automotive supply chain. SP's automaker and tiered supplier members are leading action on the next generation of ambitious environmental sustainability goals aspiring to advance positive environmental, economic and community impacts through their operations and value chains, including in areas such as carbon neutrality, circular and sustainable materials, EV battery lifecycle management and water stewardship.

Hosted in collaboration with The Ohio State University on its campus in Columbus, Ohio, the 2022 SP Innovation Summit is designed as an interactive event focused on building understanding of critical barriers impacting the sustainability of the automotive industry and supply chain and working towards practical solutions to accelerate innovation in support of industry sustainability priorities. Throughout 2-days over July 27-28, 2022 cross-functional teams from SP member companies, industry partners, government and academia will come together to understand key industry sustainability priorities, explore barriers to action / progress, and identify opportunities to accelerate efforts in support of long-term sustainability goals.

For more information, visit supplierspartnership.org/2022summit.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About re ELEMENT Technologies LLC

reELEMENT is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. reELEMENT has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

