Workday Inc.: Workday Extend Helps Customers Accelerate Innovation and Adapt to a Dynamic Business Environment

Number of Workday Extend Customers Doubles In the Past Year as Organizations Increasingly Adopt Workday Extend to Solve Business Challenges With Confidence

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Workday Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced that the number of Workday Extend customers has doubled in the past year as more organizations look to leverage the Workday platform to quickly innovate and adapt to an ever-changing landscape. Workday partners, including Deloitte, Intecrowd, Kainos, and PwC, and customers, including Accuride, Take-Two Interactive Software, Unum, and Wellesley College, have built more than 500 Workday Extend apps and extensions to address unique business needs.

Workday Extend enables customers and partners to build and deploy new business capabilities for finance and human resources faster, with reduced complexity and cost and greater confidence. New Workday Extend app components and templates aimed at improving the developer experience are also now available to help enhance cross-system workflows and enable seamless integration with Workday Journeys , which enable tailored experiences to guide employees through critical moments and transitions.

Empowering the Business to Adapt Quickly

CIOs and IT leaders are increasingly seeking new ways to bridge the acceleration gap created by mounting demands on the business and an organization's ability to keep pace. This has underscored the need for technology and services that simplify app development for an emerging subset of developers - including app developers, integration specialists, and business analysts - responsible for building new capabilities and applications that address the evolving needs of functional teams across finance and HR.

"Leading global companies are seeking a simpler approach to app development to help their business teams build what they need, right when they need it," said Jim Stratton, chief technology officer, Workday. "With Workday Extend, organizations have been able to create new capabilities without requiring IT resources or costly new technologies. We believe this will help better position customers for success as they continue to navigate uncertainty in today's dynamic environment."

About Workday

Workday is a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , helping customers adapt and thrive in a changing world. Workday applications for financial management, human resources, planning, spend management, and analytics have been adopted by thousands of organizations around the world and across industries - from medium-sized businesses to more than 50% of the Fortune 500. For more information about Workday, visit workday.com .

