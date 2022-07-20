Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 20.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallyemodus jetzt ganz klar aktiviert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRTA ISIN: GB00BFZ4N465 Ticker-Symbol: 2IY 
Frankfurt
20.07.22
09:16 Uhr
14,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,80015,60015:58
ACCESSWIRE
20.07.2022 | 15:08
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Greystone & Co: Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Close Sale and Financing of Louisiana Multifamily Property

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / The joint venture team of Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone announced that they arranged the sale of and provided acquisition financing for The Lumiere, a 336-unit multifamily community located in Metairie, Louisiana, a sub-metro region of New Orleans. The multifamily property was sold by LURIN to buyer Onyx Partners.

Greystone & Co, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Press release picture

Cushman & Wakefield's Mike Kemether, Christian Schedler, Larry Schedler, and Cheryl Short represented the seller in the $55.8 million transaction. Greystone's Judah Rosenberg originated a $40 million non-recourse Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan featuring a 10-year term and fixed rate below 5%, with 60 months of interest-only payments.

"The seller, LURIN, is a vertically integrated investment firm out of Dallas that has a proven track record in implementing comprehensive renovation programs," said Mr. Schedler.?"Through an interior/exterior upgrade, LURIN was able to drive rents significantly. The purchaser, Onyx Partners, led by Jeremy Y. Rieder, is well poised to further grow revenue in the supply constrained, high-demand Metairie market. Onyx continues to grow their Louisiana footprint, making Lumiere their third acquisition in the state."

Located at 3301 W. Esplanade Ave N., The Lumiere is a 336-unit luxury apartment community situated on a 7.34 acre site comprising 20 buildings. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, BBQ grill area, package center, clubhouse, and fitness center. The property received a Green Building Certification in May 2022.

"We are thrilled to have secured attractive financing for this acquisition and buyer as a result of our close working relationship with Cushman & Wakefield," added Mr. Rosenberg, Vice President at Greystone. "We look forward to working with Onyx on future transactions as they grow their portfolio in the Metairie market and beyond."

Greystone & Co, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, Press release picture

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Greystone

Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com.

Press Contact:
Karen Marotta
Greystone
karen.marotta@greyco.com
917.902.7073

SOURCE: Greystone & Co



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709120/Cushman-Wakefield-and-Greystone-Close-Sale-and-Financing-of-Louisiana-Multifamily-Property

CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.