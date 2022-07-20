Greystone & Co: Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone Close Sale and Financing of Louisiana Multifamily Property

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2022 / The joint venture team of Cushman & Wakefield and Greystone announced that they arranged the sale of and provided acquisition financing for The Lumiere , a 336-unit multifamily community located in Metairie, Louisiana, a sub-metro region of New Orleans. The multifamily property was sold by LURIN to buyer Onyx Partners.

Cushman & Wakefield's Mike Kemether, Christian Schedler, Larry Schedler, and Cheryl Short represented the seller in the $55.8 million transaction. Greystone's Judah Rosenberg originated a $40 million non-recourse Fannie Mae Delegated Underwriting and Servicing (DUS®) loan featuring a 10-year term and fixed rate below 5%, with 60 months of interest-only payments.

"The seller, LURIN, is a vertically integrated investment firm out of Dallas that has a proven track record in implementing comprehensive renovation programs," said Mr. Schedler.?"Through an interior/exterior upgrade, LURIN was able to drive rents significantly. The purchaser, Onyx Partners, led by Jeremy Y. Rieder, is well poised to further grow revenue in the supply constrained, high-demand Metairie market. Onyx continues to grow their Louisiana footprint, making Lumiere their third acquisition in the state."

Located at 3301 W. Esplanade Ave N., The Lumiere is a 336-unit luxury apartment community situated on a 7.34 acre site comprising 20 buildings. Amenities at the property include a swimming pool, BBQ grill area, package center, clubhouse, and fitness center. The property received a Green Building Certification in May 2022.

"We are thrilled to have secured attractive financing for this acquisition and buyer as a result of our close working relationship with Cushman & Wakefield," added Mr. Rosenberg, Vice President at Greystone. "We look forward to working with Onyx on future transactions as they grow their portfolio in the Metairie market and beyond."

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman & Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 50,000 employees in over 400 offices and approximately 60 countries. In 2021, the firm had revenue of $9.4 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, and valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

About Greystone



Greystone is a private national commercial real estate finance company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greystone.com .

Press Contact:

Karen Marotta

Greystone

karen.marotta@greyco.com

917.902.7073

SOURCE: Greystone & Co

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/709120/Cushman-Wakefield-and-Greystone-Close-Sale-and-Financing-of-Louisiana-Multifamily-Property